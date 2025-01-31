Coastal Bend Weekend: A reel good time awaits!

🐢 Reptile Mania in Robstown

It’s going to be turt-ley awesome this weekend at the Exotic Reptile and Pet Expo in Robstown! The Richard Borchard Regional Fairgrounds will be crawling with more than 100 tables showcasing over 1,000 reptiles, amphibians, insects, feeders, small mammals, and all the supplies you could ever need for your own exotic pet collection. This scaly extravaganza kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and tickets are just $10 for adults. Kids 5-12 get in for half-price, and the little ones under 5? They get in for free! 🦎

🎪 Paranormal Circus: Thrills and Chills in Robstown

For those who crave a little mystery and mayhem, the Paranormal Cirque is in town, bringing an eerie blend of circus, theater, and cabaret to the fairgrounds! Prepare to be amazed by acrobats defying gravity, illusionists pulling off the impossible, and perhaps even some strange creatures lurking in the shadows. The show runs all weekend long, with evening performances that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Tickets are available online—just don’t forget to bring your courage! 🎩

⚾ Block Party at Whataburger Field

Tonight, the Corpus Christi Hooks are kicking off their 20th season in style with a massive block party at Whataburger Field! From food trucks to live music and a dazzling fireworks display, there’s no shortage of fun for the whole family. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., so come early and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere before the first pitch is thrown. Don’t miss out on this electrifying start to the season! 🎆

🥕 Farmers' Markets Galore

For a little fresh air and local flavor, check out one of the many farmer's markets popping up across the Coastal Bend this weekend! From fresh produce to homemade goods, these markets are the perfect place to grab something special for the weekend. 🍓

Water Street Farmer's Market: Sunday from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Heritage Park Market Days: Saturday from 10 A.M to 4 P.M.

Corpus Christi Southside Farmer's Market: Saturday from 9 A.M. to Noon

🧘 Get Your Groove On at Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve

If you're looking to burn some calories while taking in the beautiful outdoors, join the Neighborhood Fitness Classes at the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve. Whether you prefer running, walking, or shaking it to some Zumba or yoga, these morning classes on Saturday are the perfect way to get moving! The best part? A-S-L interpreters will be there to promote accessibility and inclusion for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community. The session begins at 7:30 a.m., so bring your best energy and let’s get fit together! 💪

So, whether you're into reptiles, thrills, sports, or just enjoying the great outdoors, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this weekend in the Coastal Bend. Make sure you don’t miss out on the fun—it’s all happening just around the corner!

For more things going on all week long, you can visit our friends at Corpus Christi Events Calendar, or Visit Corpus Christi.