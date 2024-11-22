Coastal Bend Weekend: A Flavorful adventure awaits!

This weekend, the Coastal Bend is bursting with flavor and fun for everyone! Whether you're into food, music, or family-friendly activities, there's something for every taste. Let’s dive in!

The Second Annual Salsa Fest

Location: Downtown Aransas Pass

When: All weekend, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Saturday & Sunday)

Get ready for the Second Annual Salsa Fest! It's a massive block party filled with live music, a kids’ zone, a huge vendor market, food trucks, and, of course, all the salsa you can handle!

Don’t forget to vote for your favorite salsa. It's the ultimate flavor showdown!

Corpus Christi Food & Wine Fest!

Location: Heritage Park, Corpus Christi

When: Saturday, 3 p.m. – Midnight

If salsa is too hot to handle, why not cool down at the 6th Annual Corpus Christi Food and Wine Festival? Sample nearly 100 varieties of wine from around the world while supporting local nonprofits. Tickets are required, so grab yours soon!

Ranch Hand Weekend

Location: Kingsville

When: All Weekend

Celebrate Texas' ranching heritage at Ranch Hand Weekend in Kingsville! Enjoy live demonstrations, art displays, and two-step dancing. It’s fun for the whole family! Check online for a full list of events.

Islander Lights Celebration at Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Location: Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

When: Friday, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Kick off the holiday season at the 18th Annual Islander Lights Celebration! There will be reindeer, Santa photos, and a tree-lighting ceremony. Bring a new toy to donate to the Toys for Tots drive and support local kids in need.

Ice Rays vs. Odessa Jackalopes: Stars & Stripes Night!

Location: American Bank Center, Corpus Christi

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Calling all hockey fans! The Ice Rays take on the Odessa Jackalopes this Friday night, and better yet, it’s Stars and Stripes Night! That means all active duty military, veterans, first Responders, and their families get free admission with an ID. Don’t miss the puck drop at 7:30!

A Christmas Story, the Musical!

Location: Aurora Arts Theatre

When: November: 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30

December: 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29

Jan: 3, 4

"Set in the 1940s, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn with a similar echoing response, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun."

For more events and happenings throughout the week, you can always visit our friends at Corpus Christi Event's Calendar.