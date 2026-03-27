CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — If your weekend plans are still undecided, the Coastal Bend offers a full slate of events, ranging from quirky food festivals to live music and family-friendly activities.

______________________________

Picklefest brings briny fun downtown

Nueces Brewing and Barbecuing will host Picklefest on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Corpus Christi. The event will feature pickle-themed games, specialty vendors and a variety of creative dishes that go beyond traditional offerings.

Food Truck Festival serves up flavor and music

The Texas Jazz Festival Society’s second annual Food Truck Festival begins at noon Saturday at 602 Shoreline Blvd. The event will showcase a range of local food vendors alongside live music and activities designed to keep visitors entertained throughout the day.

Easter Festival 2026

Oso Creek Church will host a free family-friendly Easter event Saturday. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, located at 7402 Yorktown Blvd.

Activities will include food, games, hayrides, face painting and a presentation of the Easter story designed for all ages. Organizers said the event is open to the public and welcomes families from across the community.

Coastal Bend Comes Alive: Picklefest, food trucks, Easter fun and more this weekend

Inclusive Easter egg hunt

A free, inclusive Easter egg hunt and community celebration designed for children and individuals with special needs will take place Saturday.

The First Annual Inclusive Easter Egg Hunt & Party will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Choice Living Community, 3875 S. Staples St., Building 4.

Activities will include an inclusive Easter egg hunt beginning at 2 p.m., followed by sensory-friendly games, food and other activities from 3 to 4 p.m. The event has been designed to accommodate a wide range of sensory and accessibility needs.

The event is organized by the STX Neurodiversity Association events committee, in partnership with Choice Living Community, as part of an effort to create a safe and supportive environment for neurodiverse individuals and those with varying abilities. Choice Living Community said they plan to continue hosting inclusive events throughout the year to support individuals with diverse abilities and their families across the Coastal Bend region.

Car show supports local cause

The 11th annual Corpus Christi Car Show will take place Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Hilliard Center. The event features custom cars, trucks and motorcycles, with opportunities for participants to showcase their own vehicles. Proceeds will benefit Bikes for Kids Corpus Christi.

Piano Celebration Week ends with marathon performances

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will wrap up its ninth annual Piano Celebration Week with a marathon concert scheduled from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. The finale highlights a range of performances for music enthusiasts. Catch the show at the H-E-B Performance Hall in the Performing Arts Center on campus.

Free shark fishing seminar

A free surf fishing seminar focused on shark fishing techniques will be held Saturday, March 28, at Breakaway Tackle.

The event, scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., will feature experienced anglers sharing guidance for fishermen of all skill levels.

Organizers say the event is open to the public and designed to help participants improve their fishing skills while learning in a collaborative, community setting. Attendees are encouraged to bring questions and engage with fellow anglers.

CARES Walk/Run

A community walk in Corpus Christi this weekend aims to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect while giving a voice to vulnerable children.

The ESG2 HIPPY Home Visitation Program is hosting its CARES Walk/Run on Saturday, encouraging residents to “speak up for those who can’t.” The event is designed to bring attention to prevention efforts and support services for families across the Coastal Bend.

On-site registration begins at 8 a.m., with the walk set to start at 9 a.m. at Art Center Park, located at 100 N. Shoreline Blvd. The route will begin and end at the park, covering 1.8 miles one way, or 3.6 miles round trip.

Organizers say the first 100 participants to register will receive a free T-shirt. Free parking will be available at the ESC-2 parking lot at 209 N. Water Street, where participants can also pick up registration forms in advance. Forms may also be requested via email from event organizers.

Lonestar Dads hosts family hangout

At The Surf Yard, Lonestar Dads will host a casual gathering for fathers and their children on Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event includes free games, prizes, face painting and food, offering families an opportunity to spend quality time together.

To see your event featured email Bryan Hofmann at bryan.hofmann@kristv.com or Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com