Christmas lights, Asian Culture and puppies! Your Costal Bend Weekend starts here!

The holiday spirit is in full swing across the Coastal Bend this weekend. Whether you're ready to jump into festive activities or prefer something else, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

🎄 A Holiday Celebration at Water's Edge Park

Kick off the season at Water’s Edge Park with a 66-foot Christmas tree adorned with nearly 6,000 lights and 1,500 ornaments. This towering beauty isn’t just for show—it’s part of a big holiday celebration! The tree lighting ceremony kicks off Saturday at 5:30 PM, but you can get there as early as 4 PM to explore local vendors, enjoy food trucks, and listen to live entertainment from local artists. City officials and H-E-B representatives will also join in the festivities.

🚤 Holiday Lights on the Water: Boat Parade Watch Party

Don’t miss the Padre Island Boat Parade lighting up the island at 7 PM. Join us at Doc’s Seafood & Steaks or Marker 37 to watch dozens of boats twinkle with holiday cheer. Special performances by the Seashore Middle Academy’s Choir and the Flour Bluff High School Choir will add to the festivities. The whole event will be broadcast live on KRIS 6!

🎨 First Friday Art Walk: Holiday Edition

Art Walk is always a hit on the first Friday of each month, but this month’s Holiday Edition promises extra fun! From 6 PM to 10 PM, explore downtown businesses competing in the Mayor Paulette Guajardo’s Sparkling Christmas Light Contest. It’s the perfect way to enjoy local art while soaking in the holiday spirit.

🎉 Texas State Museum’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

Celebrate 50 years of the Texas State Museum this Sunday at 12 PM with performances from across the country, food trucks, games, and a vendor market! Originally scheduled for July but postponed due to Hurricane Barry, this anniversary celebration is finally here—and it’s worth the wait. Best of all, thanks to H-E-B, admission is free all month long!

🧘 Puppy Yoga for a Paws-itively Great Time

For something truly unique this Saturday, join a Puppy Yoga class at the Corpus Christi Athletic Club at 9 AM. Imagine cute puppies roaming from one yoga mat to the next, cuddling up to participants and playing while you stretch and flow. And the best part? The puppies are available for adoption after class, thanks to the People Assisting Animal Control organization.

Movie Night at Whataburger Field

Grab a blanket, snuggle up, and enjoy a magical evening under the stars at FREE December Movie Nights, brought to you by Reliant! On Friday, December 6th, Whataburger Field is showing Frozen on the big screen! So, let it go and invite your friends and family to join us for a fun night out. Gates open at 6:00 PM, with the movie starting at 6:30 PM. Don't miss out on this festive experience!

There’s Always Something Going On in the Coastal Bend!

From holiday festivities to unique experiences like puppy yoga, the Coastal Bend is brimming with events this weekend. Whether you’re getting into the holiday spirit or simply looking for some fun, you won’t want to miss these activities!

That’s your guide to a festive and fun weekend in the Coastal Bend. Happy holidays and have a wonderful time at these events!