Check out these must-see events kicking off December in the Coastal Bend

The first weekend of December is bringing all the merry magic to the Coastal Bend. From Corpus Christi to Portland, all the way over to Kingsville, neighborhoods are lighting up with festive fun. Check out our list of events!

______________________________

H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting & Boat Parade

Water’s Edge Park will sparkle Saturday, December 6 at 5:30 p.m. during the annual H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The celebration features activities, live music, vendors, food trucks, and plenty of Santa photo ops before and after the big glow from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the Port of Corpus Christi’s Illuminated Boat Parade sets sail, glowing across the bay until 9 p.m.

______________________________

Downtown Corpus Christi Holiday Markets

Downtown Corpus Christi is decking the streets with its lineup of holiday markets. The monthly First Friday ArtWalk returns December 5 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., transforming the area into a festive showcase of local art, music, food trucks and seasonal activities.

Shoppers looking for unique holiday gifts can also browse the Peppermint Lane Holiday Market, held every Sunday through December 21 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Located along Chaparral Street between Lomax and Schatzell streets, the market offers handcrafted goods, treats and holiday specials.

______________________________

Glide Into Cheer at the 8th Annual Coastal Christmas

The holiday season will take off today at the Hilliard Center’s ice rink Friday, where the songs are merry, the vibes are bright, and the air is cooler. Visitors can shop the holiday market, snap selfies with Santa, and even get festive face paint. There are 6 days guests can ice skate, which include December 5 through December 7 and December 21 through December 23.

______________________________

Portland’s “Christmas on the Coast” Brings the Sparkle

Portland is decking the halls in a big way as their own ice rink opens Saturday, December 6 at the Portland Community Center. But first, the tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. will take the spotlight. The free, family-friendly celebration is packed with crafts, games, Santa photos, and maybe even a snowy little snow-prise.

______________________________

A Coastal Parade on North Padre

North Padre Island is rolling out its Christmas parade on Saturday, December 6 at 6 p.m., starting from Briscoe King Pavilion. Corpus Christi firefighters will lead the procession, with Santa himself following close behind as neighborhoods come alive with lights, cheers, and carols.

______________________________

Kingsville’s 36-Year Tradition: La Posada de Kingsville

A Kingsville tradition returns to shine bright through the weekend. On Saturday, December 6 the celebration begins with Children’s Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maggie Salinas Pavilion.

Then at 7 p.m., the Parade of Lights brings more than 100 glowing floats to the streets.

______________________________

Give Back at the 20th Annual Toy Bowl

Looking for a way to spread cheer while cheering on local heroes? The Toy Bowl returns to Tuloso-Midway High School Stadium Saturday, December 6 at 9:30 a.m., where first responders team up for a special all-star matchup. Your “ticket” is simply a new, unwrapped toy or donation. All gifts support children in need and a local scholarship fund for students.

______________________________

Navidad de Los Niños

The Westside Business Association is partnering with local companies to ring in the holiday season with Navidad de Los Niños, a community celebration set for Saturday, December 6, at the Antonio E. Garcia Education Center. The family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include food, music and festive activities. Each child will be entered for a chance to win a new bicycle and can take photos with Santa throughout the day.

______________________________

Elf the Musical

Holiday cheer is taking the stage at the Aurora Arts Theatre with its production of Elf the Musical, running through December 27. The musical follows Buddy, a young orphan who accidentally crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and finds himself raised at the North Pole. The production invites audiences to join Buddy on his journey as he discovers his past and spreads Christmas spirit.

______________________________

Mayor’s Sparkling Christmas Lights Contest Powered by AEP

Head downtown for the Mayor's Sparkling Christmas Lights Contest! Five categories up for grabs, including People's Choice (that's YOUR vote!). First Friday ArtWalk vibes + holiday competition = perfect Friday night!

6:00 PM-10:00 PM – First Friday ArtWalk

6:30 PM-8:30 PM – Judging for Best Use of Lights, Best Window Display, Best Window Paint, People’s Choice, and Holiday Champion.

December 5th – December 31st – Public Online Voting for the People's Choice Award.

