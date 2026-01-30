Big events, big flavors, and big fun in this week's Coastal Bend Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday Coastal Bend! Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and we are ready for another exciting Coastal Bend Weekend. From BBQ and chili cook-offs to high-flying biplanes, live theater, and family-focused events, there is something happening in every corner of our community. And yes — we are stepping into the judge’s seats at one of this weekend’s biggest festivals.

Let’s dive in.

Calallen Winter Jam Festival & BBQ Cook-Off

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Calallen High School

Vendors, food trucks, raffle, and kid zone

BBQ Cook-Off competition with guest judges Bryan and Michelle Hofmann

Proceeds benefit Project Graduation for senior safety

Things are heating up in Calallen as the high school hosts its first-ever Winter Jam Festival. This family-friendly event features vendors, food trucks, raffles, and activities for kids throughout the day.

But the main attraction? The BBQ Cook-Off.

Michelle and I are honored to serve as guest judges for the competition — a responsibility we are taking very seriously as self-proclaimed BBQ experts. Teams will be firing up the pits, competing for bragging rights, and attendees can purchase tickets to sample and help judge the grill masters themselves.

More importantly, proceeds support Project Graduation, which provides a safe, supervised lock-in for seniors on graduation night. Organizers say the goal is simple: give students a safe place to celebrate and reduce the risks that statistically increase on graduation night.

Good food for a great cause, that’s a recipe we can get behind.

TAMU-CC Ferguson Bravo Series Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Season

Spring 2026 season begins this weekend

Tickets are $20 and available online or at the door

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center

We know it is still winter, but Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is already springing into action with its Spring 2026 Ferguson Bravo Series.

This year marks the program’s 20th anniversary, and university leaders say audiences can expect a lineup packed with standout performances.

Michelle spoke with the Executive Director of the TAMU-CC Performing Arts Center, Sara Harris Baker, who says the next four performances will offer something special for the Coastal Bend.

The series kicks off this weekend, with the curtain rising at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are just $20 and can be purchased online or at the door.

And if you cannot make it to opening night, there is no need to worry. Additional performances are scheduled throughout the next few months.

Organizers say the series offers more than just entertainment. It is also an opportunity to learn about the history of American music and explore the genres that have shaped the culture we know today, all in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

Chili Cook-Off at Corpus Christi Harley-Davidson

Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Free to enter and free to taste

1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes awarded

Free beer and blood drive on site

If your chili recipe has been simmering all winter, now is your time to shine. Corpus Christi Harley-Davidson is hosting a Chili Cook-Off Challenge Saturday afternoon.

It’s free to enter, free to taste, and full of bragging rights. Judges will crown first, second, and third place winners. There will also be free beer and a blood drive happening on site.

It’s bold flavors and big-hearted giving all in one stop.

Biplanes & Breakfast

Saturday, January 31st from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Aransas County Airport (KRKP)

Benefiting Wings Over Rockport 501c3

Free airplane rides available with advance sign-up

Start your morning with the roar of airplane engines and the smell of fresh coffee at the very first Biplanes & Breakfast of 2026.

Hosted at the Aransas County Airport, this fundraiser benefits Wings Over Rockport and supports aviation scholarships for local students and veterans. Guests can enjoy a donation-based breakfast prepared by the airport’s own Muffin Man while exploring aviation education displays and career pathways.

Advance registration is required for the free airplane rides, and eligibility requirements apply. It’s a rare chance to see Rockport from above while supporting the next generation of Coastal Bend aviators.

Come for breakfast. Stay for the airplanes. Leave inspired.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical

Harbor Playhouse

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Harbor Playhouse opens its 2026 season with Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical.

Jeff Kinney’s popular character Greg Heffley takes center stage as his middle school diary comes to life in a hilarious and heartfelt production. From popularity struggles to the dreaded Cheese Touch, the show is relatable for anyone who survived middle school.

Tickets are available through the Harbor Playhouse website and box office.

Family Day at In The Game Funtrackers

Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Hosted by Voluntexas

Family Day focuses on fun, finances, and giving back.

Activities include Valentine card-making for elderly residents, face painting, crafts, and educational sessions on strengthening family finances. Organizers will also launch the “Love Our Elders” initiative supporting the City of Corpus Christi Meals on Wheels program. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, socks, or puzzle books to donate.

Rising Tide Ministries will collect gently used items, and families can enjoy refreshments and prize giveaways, including a $100 H-E-B gift card.

Plus Even More Around the Coastal Bend

Quilt Show in Portland

Parker McCollum concert Friday night at the American Bank Center

Country fans can catch Parker McCollum Friday evening at 7:30 p.m., while quilting enthusiasts can explore craftsmanship and creativity at a quilt show in Portland.

There are plenty of ways to spend your weekend — whether you are tasting chili, judging BBQ alongside us in Calallen, soaring above Rockport, enjoying live theatre, or giving back with your family.