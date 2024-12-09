A new Korean restaurant is spicing things up in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A new addition to Corpus Christi's culinary scene is bringing a fresh blend of Asian flavors to the Southside. Gogi Yaki, located on Yorktown and Bay Drive across from Del Mar's South Campus, recently held its grand opening. Sunrise anchor Bryan Hofmann attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and showed us how this vibrant new restaurant adds spice to our local food scene.

_______________________________________

WANT TO TRY IT?

7001 Yorktown Blvd #12

(361) 257-1000

_______________________________________

The grand opening of Gogi Yaki was an exciting moment for the restaurant's owner, Yen Wang, who also goes by Jessica. Originally from China, Jessica has always deeply loved Korean cuisine. Growing up with a Korean neighborhood in her hometown, she was often craving the flavors she enjoyed there. Opening her own restaurant was a dream she'd long nurtured; today, it's a reality.

“We don't really have a lot of Korean food here, so I would always have to drive up to San Antonio,” she says, smiling as she reflects on the journey that led her to open Gogi Yaki.

At Gogi Yaki, you'll find authentic Korean comfort food, with a unique twist. The restaurant also features flavors from other Asian cuisines, offering something for everyone.

"I don't really have Korean food around here, so I always had to travel to San Antonio or Houston to get my fix," Jessica says. "This is Korean food with a twist."

Her culinary passion began at home. "My dad actually opened a Korean restaurant when I was little," she shares. "He also cooked a lot at home, so I got some recipes from him."

While Jessica originally planned to pursue a master's in dentistry, the high cost of school changed her plans. She decided to work hard and pursue her true passion—food. Gogi Yaki is the result of that journey.

“It was too expensive, and I had to work to survive,” she explains.

Though the path wasn't easy, it led her to the kitchen, where she discovered a new passion for satisfying taste buds rather than caring for teeth.

Opening her own restaurant has been a challenge, but the support from the community has been overwhelming. From neighbors to local officials, Jessica has seen nothing but positivity as she settles into her new space on the Southside.

"They are really nice. Everybody came down really nice," she says, grateful for the outpouring of support.

Gogi Yaki also offers a convenient drive-thru for those in a hurry, so you can enjoy authentic Korean comfort food on the go. And don't forget to try the boba!