A Lucky Weekend: St. Paddy’s fest and local events across the Coastal Bend

The luck of the Irish is arriving in the Coastal Bend this weekend. From the return of the St. Paddy’s Day Festival in downtown Corpus Christi to family activities and community events, there are plenty of ways to celebrate around the area.

St. Paddy’s Festival brings Irish spirit to downtown

Downtown Corpus Christi is turning green this weekend as the annual St. Paddy’s Day Festival returns outside Cassidy’s Irish Pub.

The two-day celebration is packed with Irish flair, including live music, great food and plenty of festive fun. Festivalgoers can catch 12 bands performing across two stages, along with Celtic dance performances and the unmistakable sound of pipes and drums echoing through the streets.

The festival kicks off Saturday and continues through Sunday.

If you’re looking to keep the celebration going, the Almost St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl begins Saturday at 4 p.m., starting at Flanagan's Downtown. The self-guided crawl invites guests 21 and older to dress in their greenest gear and hop between downtown stops while enjoying games, trivia, costume contests and prizes.

Easter hunt takes over La Palmera Mall

Families can head to La Palmera Mall on Saturday afternoon for Nate’s Next Kid Up Dream Big Easter Hunt.

The event runs from 1 to 3 p.m. and turns the mall into an interactive adventure. A DJ will be spinning music in the food court, while Mr. and Mrs. Bunny will make special appearances. Participants can also win cash prizes and plenty of fun swag along the way.

Experience Japanese culture at Japan Day

No passport required for this cultural trip.

The Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures will host Japan Day on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. The celebration highlights Japanese traditions through live performances and hands-on activities, giving visitors a chance to explore the culture up close.

Kids can become “Mini Chefs”

Young food lovers can step behind the counter this weekend at the Chick-fil-A Staples & McArdle.

The restaurant is hosting a Mini Chefs event Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m., where kids ages 3 to 12 can learn what it’s like to work at the restaurant. Space is limited, so parents must register their child ahead of time.

Market Days kicks off in Robstown

If shopping local is more your style, the Market Days series launches Sunday at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can browse more than 100 local vendors while enjoying food trucks, entertainment and family-friendly activities. This weekend event will also have a special twist for Easter, with photos with the Easter Bunny, face painting, moon jumps, and a golden egg scavenger. hunt.

Comedy show brings laughs to the afternoon

Looking for a few laughs? Cimarron Place Health & Rehabilitation Center will host a comedy show Saturday at 2 p.m.

The event features local comedians and is open to the public.

Last Minute Ideas for Friday the 13th

Food trucks roll in for spring break

Food lovers can grab a bite at A Taste of the Coast Food Truck Festival, happening Friday from 2 to 10 p.m. at Waters Edge Park.

The spring break edition features a lineup of food trucks, live music and local vendors.

Pokémon fans gather at the library

Young trainers can also head to the Ben F. McDonald Public Library for Pokémon Palooza: A Spring Break Adventure Friday from 3 to 4 p.m.

The event, designed for ages 10 and up, includes Pokémon-themed crafts, snacks, a movie and a scavenger hunt to “catch ’em all.” Supplies are available while they last.

