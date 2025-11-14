A Coastal Bend Weekend with family-friendly fun, food, and festivities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — 🎨Downtown Corpus Christi to Light Up with Peppermint Lane Celebration

Downtown Corpus Christi will sparkle with holiday magic this Sunday as the beloved Peppermint Lane Lighting Ceremony returns for another year of community celebration. AEP Texas and the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District (CCDMD) invite residents to gather at 6:30 PM on November 16 at the BUS (Bar Under the Sun) parking lot, located at 702 N. Chaparral Street. The lighting ceremony coincides with the weekly Holiday Market on Peppermint Lane.

This year's display will feature new whimsical candy cane decorations on light poles along Chaparral Street, furthering efforts to establish downtown as Corpus Christi's holiday epicenter.

The Holiday Market will continue on Sundays through December (November 16, 23, 30, and December 7, 21) from 2:00–7:00 PM, featuring artisan vendors, live entertainment, and photo opportunities at BUS.

🎨 Del Mar College Viking Fest returns to Windward Campus Nov. 15

Del Mar College's second annual Viking Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4101 Old Brownsville Road, featuring rising country star Kat Hasty as the musical headliner and a professionally organized Viking 5K run among new additions to this year's lineup.

Organizers expect more than 3,000 participants for the event, which spans five themed zones across campus. Activities include a Día de los Muertos welding competition, vehicle displays, food trucks, student enrollment opportunities, live music, and carnival attractions.

The day kicks off at 11 a.m. with the Viking 5K run, followed by program mini-tours showcasing Del Mar's technical programs, including diesel technology, aviation maintenance, industrial instrumentation, and building trades. A costume contest recognizing the best Viking beards, braids, and outfits will accompany the 5K awards ceremony at 12:15 p.m.

Kat Hasty takes the entertainment stage at 3:15 p.m., with the festival concluding at 5 p.m. alongside the welding competition awards ceremony.

🎨 AAUW Book Sale to Fund Local Student Scholarships

The American Association of University Women - Corpus Christi Branch will host a three-day book sale this week to raise funds for scholarships benefiting area students.

The sale takes place November 13-15 at Neyland Library, located at 1230 Carmel Parkway, featuring books on Texas history, children's literature, and holiday gift selections with prices starting at $2.

All proceeds support scholarships for Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Del Mar College students, as well as programs benefiting local non-profit organizations. Last year, the Corpus Christi branch awarded $5,000 in direct scholarships and contributed an additional $10,000 to endowed scholarship funds at both institutions.

Founded in 1881, the American Association of University Women advances equality for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. The Corpus Christi branch, established in 1927, continues this mission through local scholarship initiatives funded by community support.

Sale Hours:

Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

🎨 Corpus Christi Beer Festival 2025

Beer enthusiasts can raise a glass as the annual Corpus Christi Beer Festival returns Saturday, November 15, promising an enhanced experience for craft beer lovers and curious newcomers alike.

The festival runs from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with VIP ticket holders enjoying early entry at 2:00 p.m. While admission to the event remains free, guests must be 21 years old to purchase tasting tickets for beer sampling.

Tickets are now available online at www.corpuschristibeerfest.com, with VIP options and early purchase discounts offered to festival-goers. The event provides families and friends an opportunity to experience local culture while beer enthusiasts explore diverse brewing styles in a community setting.