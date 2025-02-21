Coastal Bend Weekend: Embracing the cold and neighbors from all across the country!

This Coastal Bend Weekend, get ready to embrace the cold and meet neighbors from all across the state and country because we have a lineup for you that you don't want to miss.

⚾️Kleberg Bank College Classic⚾️

It's America's favorite pastime, and it's making its way to The Bay area a bit early this year.

You can catch some of your favorite college sports teams this weekend as they make their way to the diamond at Whataburger Field.

The Kleberg Bank College Classic is back, and our very own Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (TAMUCC) Islanders are hosting some well-known names in baseball.

The first pitch is on Friday at noon, with Michigan State and Washington State taking the field.

The Islanders baseball team will face off against UCLA after that at 4 p.m. There's also going to be some fireworks after the game once the sun starts to set.

"It’s just something magical when our guys take the field under the lights. It’s just the romanticism of baseball all together and that’s really what the Coastal Bend wants is that baseball feel. We're excited to be a part of that baseball community and branching out to the rest of it," Associate Director of Marketing at TAMUCC Jamie Mondragon said.

The College Classic continues on Saturday. Washington State and UCLA will take the diamond at two pm and the Islanders will follow that at 6 pm against Michigan State.

On Sunday, UCLA will play Michigan State at 10:30 am, followed by Washington State and TAMUCC at three in the afternoon.

Tickets on Friday are five dollars online only. Day passes are $12, and weekend passes are $27.

For TAMUCC students who want to catch some games, just show your sand dollar ID to get in for free.

📙2025 Teen Bookfest by the Bay📔

The 2024 Teen Bookfest by the Bay is back for its 10th year at the American Bank Center on Saturday.

24 authors are heading to the Coastal Bend to give readers the inside scoop on their books and experience and to answer questions in a series of panels throughout the day.

Some of those authors are local like Manuel Ruiz from Robstown. 2025 is the 10th anniversary of his first published work. He said he hopes to inspire others in the area who may share the same passion for writing.

The event is aimed at teens and young readers, and for those interested in pursuing a career similar to Ruiz, there will be writing and illustrating workshops.

Teens are encouraged to bring an old book to swap out with another bookworm's old book, giving readers something new to read when they head out the door.

Doors for the event will open at nine am, and the event starts at 10 and ends at 4:30.

🛥28th Whooping Crane Festival🛥

If you're looking for a reason to celebrate, the Port Aransas community invites you to join them in celebrating an endangered species at their 28th Whooping Crane Festival.

The annual festival brings in people from all over the world who want to see their friendly winter residents, the whooping cranes.

They’re one of the most endangered species in the world and come to the Coastal Bend for the wintertime from Canada.

Port Aransas is the only place in the world where you can see the last of their population.

There will be speakers from all over the country, family activities like a live bird demonstration, a candle-making class for those wanting to stay a bit warmer, and even a few boating tours.

"The birds are mainly found along the Intercostal Water Way at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. So we have boats leaving here from Port Aransas that will take people to see the birds in their natural habitat," University of Texas Marine Science Institute Joan Garland Said.

The festival started Thursday and will last until Sunday.

Vendors will be at the Port Aransas Civic Center, which is open from nine to five on Friday and Saturday and from nine to one pm on Sunday. The trade show is free but other events might have a little cost.

Registration is open on whoopingcranefestival.org.

But don't get stuck with your eye in the sky. Be sure to check out all these events in your neighborhood.

Stay safe, stay warm, and enjoy your time.

