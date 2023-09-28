The unique South Texas Art Museum

In the early 1960’s, the Corpus Christi Arts Council, headed by Mrs. Alex Vaky and Mrs. T. L. Goad first proposed a “Bayfront Arts and Science Park” at the far north end of Shoreline Boulevard.

The non-profit Foundation for Science and Art, headed by Edwin Singer had already begun purchasing land for the park, which the Arts Council hoped would become the site of a new, majestic Art Museum. However, it was the new Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History that was the first to open in the park in 1968 (on the site of the old David Hirsch elementary school).

By 1970, one million dollars had been raised for a new Art Museum of South Texas. It was Edwin and Patsy Singer who traveled to New York and convinced internationally known architect Philip Johnson of New York City to design a unique building unlike any other in the city. Construction began in 1970.

The building Johnson designed was described as being one of the first examples of “post-modern” architecture. The building that he designed actually became a piece of art itself.

In 1979, Johnson became the first recipient of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, the most prestigious international architectural award.

The new Art Museum of South Texas opened on October 6, 1972.

The memorable inaugural showing of artwork included works by Jasper Johns, Frank Stella, and Andy Warhol, attracting visitors from across Texas and the United States.

Cathleen Gallander was the first Director of the Art Museum of South Texas.

In 2005, the museum doubled in size with the addition of a new wing designed by Mexican architect, Ricardo Legorreta. He is most famous for his design of the Camino Real Hotel in Mexico City and the Main Library in San Antonio.

Today, the Art Museum is home to over 1,850 pieces of art, mainly in the form of paintings, sculptures, ceramics, and photographs.

Love it or hate it, the Art Museum of South Texas is perhaps the most unique building in Corpus Christi.

Robert Parks is a special contributor to KRIS 6 News. Parks was a history teacher at Carroll High School for 19 years and is now retired. His knowledge of Corpus Christi history makes him a unique expert in the subject.