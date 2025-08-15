The Alamo in San Antonio is undergoing a $550 million expansion that will transform Texas' most visited historic site into a world-class museum and cultural center.

Crews recently installed the final structural beam in the new Texas Cavaliers Education Center at the Alamo Plaza, marking a significant milestone in the ambitious project.

The education center, scheduled to open in March 2026, will provide a high-tech learning environment making the Alamo experience accessible to people worldwide.

"It will be a game changer for the site. We'll have four classrooms, a distance learning center, even an orientation theater for kids to fully understand the history of the Alamo," a project representative said.

The representative noted the site's rich history beyond the famous battle: "It wasn't just the church. It was a mission built in 1724. This building here, actually the Long Barrack, was the first hospital in Texas where they were doing the first inoculations in Texas."

The expansion began about three years ago through a lease amendment with the city of San Antonio, expanding the Alamo grounds to approximately 12 acres in downtown San Antonio.

The Alamo: Part 4 - The Alamo of the future

The centerpiece of the project will be the Visitor Center Museum, a five-story building occupying an entire city block. It will feature eight chronological galleries, a 4D theater, and a rooftop event space with panoramic views.

"[The rooftop will have] a wraparound terrace looking all the way from the Emily Morgan to the Tower of America, all while overlooking the Shrine of Texas Liberty," according to project officials.

The museum will offer a digital interactive experience where visitors can choose which historical paths to explore, creating a unique experience with each visit. It is expected to open in fall 2027.

The Alamo has evolved from a small museum into a world-class destination that attracts more than 1.5 million visitors annually, with plans for continued growth in the coming years.

Robert Parks is a special contributor to KRIS 6 News. Parks was a history teacher at Carroll High School for 19 years and is now retired. His knowledge of Corpus Christi history makes him a unique expert in the subject.