Corpus Christi's Island University: Part 1

By 1947, World War II was quickly becoming a distant memory. The military mission in Corpus Christi was also rapidly changing. On February 21, the Navy deactivated Cuddihy Field, one of four auxiliary airfields surrounding Corpus Christi used during the war to train pilots.

Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

The 302-acre field and its 81 buildings were leased to the City for one dollar a year. In August of 1947, the Baptist General Convention of Texas opened the “Arts and Technological College”, a fully accredited four-year university at Cuddihy. At the time, Texas A&I University in Kingsville was the only 4-year college in South Texas.

Contributed Photo - Robert Parks

The new school in Corpus Christi would offer courses leading to BA, BS, and BBA degrees as well as certifications in a number of vocational fields. The new Baptist college opened at Cuddihy on September 15 after moving from its original home at Chase Field in Beeville. In October, the new school would change its name to the “University of Corpus Christi”. But the school would not stay at Cuddihy for long.

Contributed Photo - Robert Parks

During the war, the Navy operated a top-secret, high-security school for aviation electronics...especially radar...on what was designated "Island A". Later known as "Naval Air Technical Training Center Ward Island", the facility produced thousands of aviation electronics maintenance personnel for the Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, and Royal Air Force. The facility was closed in October 1947. The following month, the Baptist General Convention of Texas leased the island and buildings for $1.00 per year, and almost immediately, about 1/3 of the facility's 67 wooden buildings were put to use as the core of the new "University of Corpus Christi".

A “million dollar” fund-raising drive was begun to finance the renovation of buildings, buy equipment, and get the university up and running. Within a month, over half of that goal had been reached, mainly through contributions by South Texas Baptist churches. Dr. E.S. Hutcherson was UCC’s first President, and Chester “Chatter” Allen became the first head coach of the new school’s “Tarpons” football team. The new school opened on Ward Island on January 6, 1948, with 323 students and 26 faculty members. UCC ended its first semester on the island in May of 1948.

Contributed Photo - Robert Parks

There were no graduates that May, but the following year, enrollment jumped to 530 students and the university would grant degrees to 29 seniors in May of 1949. UCC offered degrees in Chemistry, Business Administration, Mathematics, English, Home Economics, Music, Speech, History, and Education. One of its most acclaimed fields of study was that of Petroleum Engineering although the most degrees were awarded to those students studying to become teachers.

The University adopted a 20-year building program in 1952 under its new President, Dr. W. A. Miller. He would guide the university for the next 13 years as the school added $13 million worth of new, permanent structures to the campus.

Contributed Photo - Robert Parks

The first two permanent brick buildings were a new administration building and Warren Hall, a dormitory for female students. Included in the program was a unique, round Library building that opened in 1963. The $300,000 building was a gift of Howard E. Butt and his wife.

Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

By 1965, six permanent buildings had been constructed. Enrollment had risen to 711 students and there were 39 faculty members. Degrees were being offered in 20 different areas. Despite the ambitious building program, many of the old WWII Navy buildings were still being used in the late 1960’s.

In 1970, Hurricane Celia severely damaged or destroyed many of those old buildings. The new, permanent buildings also suffered significant damage. The UCC Library lost 40% of its books, and it was said that not a single roof on campus was intact. Financially weak from the start, UCC was unable to rebuild the campus without major assistance from the state.

Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

The solution came when the Texas Legislature authorized the transfer of the school into the Texas A & I-Kingsville system as an upper level institution (Junior, Senior, and Graduate level courses). UCC existed on Ward Island until 1973 when the Baptist Convention relinquished its ownership of the campus and graduated its last students in August of 1973. Major changes were in store for the “Island University”.

That story coming in Part 2.

Robert Parks is a special contributor to KRIS 6 News. Parks was a history teacher at Carroll High School for 19 years and is now retired. His knowledge of Corpus Christi history makes him a unique expert in the subject.