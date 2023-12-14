Corpus Christi’s Cole Park - Part 2

By the early 1960s, a lack of maintenance had allowed the city’s once majestic Cole Park to deteriorate to a point where it had become an eyesore to many.

The fishing and swimming pier had been destroyed by a hurricane in 1945, tall weeds covered the park, the Pool of Destiny was dilapidated and the goldfish were gone.

The retaining wall at the water’s edge had been destroyed by Hurricane Carla, and many of the trees in the “Woods of Remembrance” had been removed when Ocean Drive was widened in 1952. Other trees were dying or had been transplanted elsewhere.

Something HAD to be done!

In June of 1966, the City Council approved a project to expand the park behind a new retaining wall using fill from the bay and thousands of cubic yards of dirt from the new Midtown Traffic Exchange project (the extension of Agnes and Laredo streets into downtown).

The new 26-acre Cole Park was completed in 1969….but that was only the beginning.

In 1973, a new, 500 foot long, concrete fishing pier was dedicated, followed by the construction of an 1800 square foot “bandstand” for the park. Completed in 1976 as a “Bicentennial” project, the bandstand was to be called the “Bicentennial Amphitheater”.

On July 4, 1976, it was the site of a huge, patriotic band concert and fireworks show celebrating the nation’s 200th birthday. To this day, the amphitheater continues to host band and orchestra concerts, weekly performances by the Municipal Band during the summer, and big-screen movie showings.

During the 1980s, more trees were planted, and playground equipment and picnic tables were added. The park continued as the site of the annual Easter Sunrise Service, kite flying contests, and a staging area for the Beach to Bay marathon.

In 1991, the Junior League organized the construction of “Kid’s Place”, an enchanting playground for kids, built by dozens of volunteers. The Junior League was also responsible for the construction of a first-class, 10,000-square-foot skate park in 2006.

Cole Park continues to evolve as the city’s #1 park attraction.

A brand new Kid’s Place was built in 2011 and the skate park underwent a total renovation just last year.

In 2021, the city completely rebuilt the old 1973 pier after damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Additional parking was also added near the pier. A beautiful plaza was built and a magnificent lighted sign was erected at the entrance to the new pier.

A new playground and a splash pad are currently under construction in the park and a master plan for future enhancements has been developed.

As Cole Park approaches its 100th birthday, it clearly remains one of the city’s greatest assets.

