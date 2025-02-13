Watch Now
Coastal Bend History

Coastal Bend History: The opening of Padre Island

DMD_0770_P053_3887-31_01.jpg Photo by: From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History Another Way to Cross Over to the Island-1920's.jpg Photo by: Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - Murphy Givens South Texas Historical Papers DMD_0770_P053_3888-31_01.jpg Photo by: From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History 50000th car on the Padre Island Causeway.jpg Photo by: Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - Murphy Givens South Texas Historical Papers Car accident on Padre Island Don Patricio Causeway - 1927.jpg Photo by: Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - Murphy Givens South Texas Historical Papers Pat Dunn Ranch House - 1950.jpg Pat Dunn's Ranch House - 1950Photo by: Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - Murphy Givens South Texas Historical Papers Pat Dunn's Ranch House-1950.jpg Photo by: Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - Murphy Givens South Texas Historical Papers DMD_0770_P053_42112-31_01.jpg Photo by: From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History Cattle on Padre Island - 1950.jpg Photo by: Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - Murphy Givens South Texas Historical Papers Pat Dunn Ranch House - 1950b.jpg Photo by: Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - Murphy Givens South Texas Historical Papers Patrick Dunn.jpg Pat DunnPhoto by: Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - Murphy Givens South Texas Historical Papers Causeway Opening-June 17, 1950.jpg Photo by: Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - Murphy Givens South Texas Historical Papers DMD_0770_P053_000-31_01.jpg Photo by: From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History DMD_0770_P053_2-31-31_01.jpg Photo by: From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History DMD_0770_P053_31-40-31_01.jpg Photo by: From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History DMD_0770_P053_31-75-31_01.jpg Photo by: From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History DMD_0770_P053_31-85-31_01.jpg Photo by: From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History DMD_0770_P053_31-89-31_01.jpg Photo by: From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History DMD_0770_P053_31-73-31_01.jpg Photo by: From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History DMD_0770_P053_31-96-31_01.jpg Photo by: From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History DMD_0770_P053_3886-31_01.jpg Photo by: From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History DMD_0770_P053_4432-31_01.jpg Photo by: From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History DMD_0770_P053_6451-31_01.jpg Photo by: From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History DMD_0770_P053_4443-31_01.jpg Photo by: From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History DMD_0770_P053_8876-31_01.jpg Photo by: From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History DMD_0770_P053_42683-31_01.jpg Photo by: From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History DMD_0770_P053_65280-31_01.jpg Photo by: From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History DMD_0770_P053_65281-31_01.jpg Photo by: From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History DMD_0770_P053_65294-31_01.jpg Photo by: From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History DMD_0770_P053_67673-31_01.jpg Photo by: From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History DMD_0770_P053_67675-31_01.jpg Photo by: From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History

Coastal Bend History: The opening of Padre Island

close-gallery
  • DMD_0770_P053_3887-31_01.jpg
  • Another Way to Cross Over to the Island-1920's.jpg
  • DMD_0770_P053_3888-31_01.jpg
  • 50000th car on the Padre Island Causeway.jpg
  • Car accident on Padre Island Don Patricio Causeway - 1927.jpg
  • Pat Dunn Ranch House - 1950.jpg
  • Pat Dunn's Ranch House-1950.jpg
  • DMD_0770_P053_42112-31_01.jpg
  • Cattle on Padre Island - 1950.jpg
  • Pat Dunn Ranch House - 1950b.jpg
  • Patrick Dunn.jpg
  • Causeway Opening-June 17, 1950.jpg
  • DMD_0770_P053_000-31_01.jpg
  • DMD_0770_P053_2-31-31_01.jpg
  • DMD_0770_P053_31-40-31_01.jpg
  • DMD_0770_P053_31-75-31_01.jpg
  • DMD_0770_P053_31-85-31_01.jpg
  • DMD_0770_P053_31-89-31_01.jpg
  • DMD_0770_P053_31-73-31_01.jpg
  • DMD_0770_P053_31-96-31_01.jpg
  • DMD_0770_P053_3886-31_01.jpg
  • DMD_0770_P053_4432-31_01.jpg
  • DMD_0770_P053_6451-31_01.jpg
  • DMD_0770_P053_4443-31_01.jpg
  • DMD_0770_P053_8876-31_01.jpg
  • DMD_0770_P053_42683-31_01.jpg
  • DMD_0770_P053_65280-31_01.jpg
  • DMD_0770_P053_65281-31_01.jpg
  • DMD_0770_P053_65294-31_01.jpg
  • DMD_0770_P053_67673-31_01.jpg
  • DMD_0770_P053_67675-31_01.jpg

Share

From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - Murphy Givens South Texas Historical Papers
From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - Murphy Givens South Texas Historical Papers
Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - Murphy Givens South Texas Historical Papers
Pat Dunn's Ranch House - 1950Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - Murphy Givens South Texas Historical Papers
Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - Murphy Givens South Texas Historical Papers
From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - Murphy Givens South Texas Historical Papers
Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - Murphy Givens South Texas Historical Papers
Pat DunnSpecial Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - Murphy Givens South Texas Historical Papers
Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - Murphy Givens South Texas Historical Papers
From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next