The fall of the Alamo on March 6, 1836, marked a turning point in the battle for Texas' independence. But after the battles ended and the Republic of Texas was born, the old Spanish fort faded into history.

By the early 1900s, the historic site had deteriorated into a run-down series of old buildings on valuable land and was at risk of being demolished.

That's when Clara Driscoll stepped in, putting up most of the $75,000 asking price to save the land surrounding the Alamo.

The Daughters of the Republic of Texas, an organization founded in 1892 comprising descendants of Texas Revolution veterans, had been working to preserve the Alamo and its grounds. The group formed after the 50th anniversary of the battle was largely ignored by San Antonio residents in 1886.

Adina De Zavala, a member of the organization and granddaughter of Lorenzo De Zavala, the first vice president of the Republic, reached out to Driscoll for help.

Clara Driscoll: The woman who saved the Alamo

Driscoll, whose grandfather had fought in the Battle of San Jacinto, agreed to finance the purchase. The Texas Legislature, impressed with these efforts, later compensated the group and enacted legislation putting the site under the care of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.

Driscoll and De Zavala disagreed over the fate of the Long Barracks. Driscoll argued it would be better to tear down the neglected structure, while De Zavala insisted it was an original part of the building and vital to Alamo history.

The governor at the time sided with De Zavala, requesting the barracks be restored.

The two women eventually compromised, removing the second floor of the building and rebuilding the walls of the first floor.

In 1931, Driscoll contributed another $70,000 of her own money to purchase more land surrounding the Alamo site.

She later became president of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and was named vice chair of the Texas Centennial Exposition Executive Board, where she ensured the Alamo received special attention.

Driscoll donated to many causes, including founding Driscoll Children's Hospital, but her generosity and love for the Alamo earned her the title "The Savior of the Alamo."

When she died in 1945, she was given the honor of lying in state at the Alamo Chapel.

Because of her efforts, the Alamo has become one of the country's most popular tourist destinations and an important historic site that welcomes 150,000 school children every year.

The mission to tell the story of the Alamo continues to this day, with ongoing efforts to preserve its history and secure its future.

