We've gathered a selection of Christmas photos from the Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi Special Collections and Archives and various other places to share.

Christmas down Chaparral Street. 1930

Christmas Shopping Chaparral Street - 1940s



Lighted Christmas tree in Blucher dining room



Christmas portrait of Dr. and Mrs. Jose Antonio Garcia. 1950



Numerous children surround Santa. 1956



Hector P. and Wanda Garcia at a formal black tie function at Christmas time.



Christmas Toy Drive at Galvan Ballroom. 1951.



Christmas Lights on Chaparral Street. 1940s



Children and adults celebrate Christmas party with Pancho Claus. 1982



Contributed image