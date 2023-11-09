A tribute to veterans: Sherrill Park and the man behind the name

On March 23, 1952, the city dedicated its new City Hall on Shoreline. On the same day, "Sherrill Park", across the street, was dedicated in honor of Warren Joseph Sherrill, the city's first casualty of World War II.

Sherrill, was killed aboard the U.S.S. Arizona at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. He and his twin brother, John, had dropped out of Corpus Christi High School in 1938 to join the Navy. Both were assigned to the U.S.S. Arizona, although John was re-assigned to the U.S.S. John Ford shortly before the Japanese attack. Warren is buried in Holy Cross Cemetery beside his younger brother, Koran, who died while serving in the Coast Guard during the war.

KRIS 6 News

For the next 65 years, the park remained relatively unchanged. Over the years, monuments were added to honor the city's fallen heroes from the Korean War, Vietnam, and the Global War on Terrorism. America’s POW and MIA veterans are honored with a memorial at Sherrill Park, There is also a monument to the area's Pearl Harbor survivors and the original memorial plaque that once graced the front wall of Memorial Coliseum.....mounted on a base of reclaimed Coliseum bricks.

Contributed Photo - Robert Parks



Sherrill Park is the city's primary site for honoring the local veterans who have served their country and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in doing so. Ceremonies are routinely held there on Memorial Day, July 4, Veterans Day, Pearl Harbor Day, etc. Ram Chavez and his Veterans band are faithfully there every time to inspire with patriotic music.

Contributed Photo - Robert Parks

In 2017, the look of the park was radically changed from the way it had been for over 60 years. The ground was leveled and new shade structures have been added. The park’s name was changed to “Sherrill Veteran’s Memorial Park ”. And more additions to the park are on the way. New memorials are planned to honor veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as women in the service, and Purple Heart veterans. A new UH-1 Huey helicopter display as well as the main sail from the U.S.S. City of Corpus Christi submarine are also in the works. Patriotic Sherrill Park is a worthy tribute to those who sacrifice themselves to protect all of us.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

To all of the veterans who have proudly served...THANK YOU!!

Robert Parks is a special contributor to KRIS 6 News. Parks was a history teacher at Carroll High School for 19 years and is now retired. His knowledge of Corpus Christi history makes him a unique expert in the subject.