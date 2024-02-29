A majestic new high school for Corpus Christi

In 1911, the newly formed Corpus Christi Independent School District opened its first High School in the 500 block of Carancahua. Designed by San Antonio architect James Wahrenberger, the new, $66,000 building was widely acclaimed as the most beautiful school building in the state. Its classic appearance quickly earned the nickname, the “Brick Palace”.

Contributed Photo - Robert Parks

As magnificent as the new school was, the district outgrew the building in less than 20 years. The city’s population doubled between 1910 and 1920, then more than doubled again between 1920 and 1930.

CCISD was swamped with new students.

The solution to massive overcrowding came in the form of yet another new High School that would be constructed at the outer edge of the city limits on Leopard Street in 1928.

Designed in the “Mediterranean style” by the firm of Hardy and Curran, the majestic, $300,000 building would be completed in May of 1929. Its most prominent exterior feature was the grand entrance to the four-story building (basement and three upper floors). Fourteen steps led up to triple, arched entrance doors. Above the entrance, two ornate towers rose to a height of 62 feet.

Contributed Photo - Robert Parks

Inside, terrazzo tile covered the floors of the hallways, bathrooms, locker rooms, and stairways, while classrooms and offices were covered with maple wood flooring. The building had a fully equipped cafeteria and kitchen, a huge library, and the city’s largest auditorium. With a seating capacity of 1,600, the auditorium also had a stage as large as that of the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.

Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - Murphy Givens South Texas Historical Papers



The new “Corpus Christi High School” was dedicated on May 24, 1929, by CCISD Superintendent Mary Carroll and the school’s Principal, Ella Barnes.

The old “Brick Palace” building on Carancahua was converted into the city’s first “junior high” for the 1929-30 school year, and given the name “Northside”. The new Corpus Christi High was said to be one of the most beautiful public buildings in the state and became the pride and joy of the city.

Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - Murphy Givens South Texas Historical Papers

It would serve as the city’s only high school for the next 20 years. In 1950, W.B. Ray High School would open on the city’s southside and the 1929 Corpus Christi High School would be given a new name…..Roy Miller High School.

The new name honored Corpus Christi's progressive Mayor, who served in office from 1913 to 1919. The majestic 1929 building would remain intact until a controversial 1966 renovation to “modernize” the structure covered up all traces of the original facade and eliminated the entrance staircase and the ornate twin towers above the entrance.

The original building underwent another renovation in 2020 in which a new entrance to the school was created. The majestic Corpus Christi High School of 1929 may be gone forever, but it certainly will never be forgotten.

Contributed Photo - Robert Parks

Robert Parks is a special contributor to KRIS 6 News. Parks was a history teacher at Carroll High School for 19 years and is now retired. His knowledge of Corpus Christi history makes him a unique expert in the subject.