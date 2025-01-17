City urges community to prepare for freezing conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A strong Arctic cold front will move into the Corpus Christi area Sunday, resulting in temperatures at or below freezing beginning Sunday evening through Wednesday.

The City of Corpus Christi has developed a plan to deal with several days of frigid weather.

"The City has protocols to ensure proper and safe City services, such as public safety, roads, water and wastewater, and animal care. The City is also working with community partners to provide an overnight cold-weather refuge center for those in need. Residents are urged to take this time to protect the four Ps: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants," said city officials.

Road safety

The Public Works Department is closely monitoring road conditions and preparing equipment and personnel in anticipation of potential ice formation on bridges and elevated city roadways. Meanwhile, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plans to pre-treat several key roadways, including the Harbor Bridge, JFK Causeway, Hwy 358 (SPID), Hwy 286 (Crosstown Expressway), I-37, and US 77.

If you come across ice while driving, you should:

Maintain a slow speed while using the highest gear possible

Accelerate and brake very gently

Exercise extra caution on curves, as loss of control is more likely in those areas.

AEP Texas/Electricity

If you lose electricity to your home, please call AEP Texas at 1-866-223-8508 to report the outage.

Call 1-877-373-4858 to report hazards or make general calls.

Daytime Warming Centers

The City will provide daytime warming centers for those in need. The times and locations will be announced later this week.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will provide free transportation to and from the refuge center and warming centers during available hours. For more information, go to https://www.ccrta.org.

Cold Weather Refuge Center

The City is working with community partners to provide a cold-weather refuge center for those in need. The times and location will be announced later this week.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will provide free transportation to and from the refuge center and warming centers during available hours. For more information, go to https://www.ccrta.org.

Police Department

The Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) will also provide transportation to daytime warming centers, the cold weather refuge center, or homeless shelters. To arrange transport, call CCPD Non-Emergency Police at (361) 886-2600.

Animal Care Services

Per the City Ordinance, pets must be brought indoors if the “feel-like” temperature falls below 32° degrees.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services will have Animal Care Officers on patrol and staff at the facility continuously, Friday through Wednesday, to respond to calls on pets without shelter.

Officers will educate owners about cold weather and proper care of their pets.

If needed, ACS will take the appropriate action for pets under challenging circumstances where their well-being is jeopardized.

During regular business hours, call the Customer Call Center at 3-1-1 to place a call for service for an officer to respond to a pet in need. After hours, call CCPD Non-Emergency Police at (361) 886-2600.

The Customer Call Center 3-1-1 will have extended hours and will be open on Sunday, January 19 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Monday, January 20 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Corpus Christi International Airport

Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA) reminds travelers to monitor their flight status and prepare for possible delays. CCIA will post flight delays and cancellations on its website's flight information screen at www.flyccia.com. It is highly recommended that you download the app for your respective airline to receive the most current and up-to-date flight status and easily rebook a flight without coming to the airport.

The City recommends these tips for protecting your property:

Fire Department

The Corpus Christi Fire Department urges residents to be careful when heating their homes.

Inspect all heating equipment before use.

Make sure all space heaters are clean and dust-free.

Choose UL-approved electric space heaters with automatic shut-off or tip-over safety features.

Never run extension cords under rugs or carpets.

If using extension cords, ensure they are the proper size and length.

Follow the manufacturer's instructions on using alternate heating devices safely, and take time to prepare and inspect the heating equipment before using it.

Exercise extreme caution when using space heaters, kitchen stoves, firepits, or generators to warm homes.

Never use charcoal grills or other fuel-burning devices indoors since they produce carbon monoxide and can cause structure fires.

Install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and replace batteries regularly.

Keep a close eye on children and pets when using space heaters.

Keep space heaters at least three feet away from furniture and other flammable items.

Always turn the heaters off when leaving home.

Corpus Christi Water

Corpus Christi Water (CCW) is taking necessary precautions to ensure water services are not impacted by cold weather. With freezing conditions expected, CCW recommends the following tips to protect pipes, plants, and property.

Indoors:

Wrap all exposed pipes outside or in unheated home areas, like your garage, with foam insulation, towels, or pool noodles.

Remove the garden hose from outside faucets and insulate them with a Styrofoam cover, rags, or paper.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow warmer air to circulate below the sinks.

Dripping pipes is NOT recommended unless you cannot wrap your pipes sufficiently or have sufficient heat in your home to protect your plumbing system.

If your home loses power and is not well-insulated or has no heating, allow one internal faucet–the furthest from the main shut-off valve–to drip every few seconds during the coldest temperatures to protect your plumbing system.

Outdoors:

Cover vents around the foundation of your home.

Insulate backflow devices.

Cover and insulate all pool equipment and in-ground valve boxes.

Know where the water cut-off valve is located and how to use it. Applying oil, such as WD-40, to the cut-off valve before operating it can prevent the valve from breaking.

Mulch or cover outdoor plants with straw, blankets, or cardboard.

To prevent heat loss from plant containers, push outdoor pots together and wrap the bases with a blanket.

Don't worry if plant leaves wilt; they protect themselves against the cold by dehydrating themselves. Given time, most will perk back up.

If you see damage from frost in your plants (black or purple flaccid leaves or stems), particularly on woody perennials, wait until the spring to prune so as not to shear off healthy tissue.

Check for water leaks twice a day. Walk around your home and listen for running water. If you find a leak, shut off the water until repairs can be made.

For additional information, click here: https://news.cctexas.com/file/rev?action=

Gas Service

City gas customers who need assistance with lighting heater or furnace pilot lights can contact the City’s 3-1-1 Call Center by dialing 3-1-1.

Planning to be Away from Home:

Turn the water off at the property owner's cut-off valve and insulate any exposed backflow prevention devices.

Keep your home heated, even when traveling. Set the thermostat inside to a temperature warmer than 55º degrees.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow warmer air to circulate below the sinks.

Open doors to all rooms to ensure heat is moving throughout the entire house.

Ask a friend or neighbor to check your house daily to ensure it is warm enough to prevent freezing.

Here is moreinformation on preparing for colder temperatures.

You can also find updates on the City's social media channels:

Residents can also contact the City’s 3-1-1 Call Center by dialing 3-1-1 or using the free mobile app.