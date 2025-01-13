Citizens Police Academy aims to stronger connections between citizens and law enforcement

Across the country, unique opportunities are helping communities connect with the men and women who protect and serve. For 54 years, the Corpus Christi Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy has been providing local residents with an inside look at the world of law enforcement.

The academy runs twice a year, offering a 12-week program that immerses participants in various aspects of police work, including drone operations, SWAT team activities, detective procedures, and even K-9 training.

Each week, the class dives deep into how the department operates, learning not just the theory behind police work but also experiencing it firsthand. One highlight: the K-9 division, which demonstrates drug and bomb detection, as well as patrol apprehension techniques.

For many participants, like Victor Valdivia, the program sparks a lasting interest in law enforcement. Victor, who graduated from the academy in 2018, went on to become a Corpus Christi police officer just two years later. "It was very interesting because that’s what made me decide to apply and start my career here," he shared.

The Citizens Police Academy isn’t just about observation. It’s an opportunity for participants to engage directly with officers, ask questions, and experience real-life scenarios that officers face daily. "They put you through scenarios that us officers deal with every day," Victor added.

For instructor Chris Lynch, seeing participants like Victor go on to dedicate their lives to law enforcement is one of the program’s greatest rewards. "It’s really a rewarding thing when someone chooses to dedicate their life to this after going through the academy," he said.

The program culminates in a graduation ceremony, where participants earn a certificate and gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and rewards of police work.

Victor encourages anyone curious about law enforcement or considering a career in it to join the academy. "Whether you’re just looking to see what the Corpus Christi Police Department is about or to start a career here, I highly suggest it."

The first class of this year begins Thursday, with 48 participants. The program concludes on April 3, but don’t worry if you missed the deadline—another session will be held later in the year. Stay tuned for updates on how to apply.