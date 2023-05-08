Chris Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' trailer has doomsday clock, sad Einstein

In a new film set to hit theaters in July, Christopher Nolan will present his heart pounding, somewhat psychological thriller "Oppenheimer."

The movie is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer" by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The story focuses on the legacy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is credited with inventing the atomic bomb.

The cast includes Tom Conti as a somber Albert Einstein and Cillian Murphy, with whom Nolan has collaborated on films like "The Dark Knight" trilogy, "Inception" and "Dunkirk," as Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer was a physicist who worked with government scientists to develop nuclear weapons in the 1940s.

Cinema fans are being promised an epic viewing experience, filmed in IMAX large-format film photography. Universal said "for the first time ever" there will be sections for IMAX that will feature black and white analogue photography.

Donna Langley, who is the chair of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, celebrated the studio's recent slate of film that they hope will get more people back into theaters this summer. The recent success of the animated film "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" had the studio and partners cheering, as it has brought in over $1 billion at the global box office.

Langley said of Nolan's new film "Oppenheimer," "There simply isn’t another filmmaker whose commitment to protecting and supporting theatrical is more steadfast. His name alone is reason enough for movie lovers to see whatever he creates next, and what he has in store for you this summer is simply breathtaking."

The film takes a deep look at the 1945 Trinity Test in New Mexico where the world'sfirst nuclear device was successfully detonated.

Oppenheimer himself went through some tumultuous times, being later found innocent of treason but not trustworthy enough to handle government secrets. He underwent around 11 years of government surveillance, but no evidence that he had divulged secret information was found. He wasn't fully cleared of accusations until December 2022.

He was very outspoken about his opposition to the hydrogen bomb.

"Oppenheimer" will be released in theaters around the world on July 21.

