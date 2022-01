CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is hosting a practice physical fitness test for potential applicants, starting at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, January 29.

This practice test will be proctored, meaning if you pass all three components of the test, you will receive a waiver for the date of the written exam.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is taking applicants for the 81st session of its police academy. For more information you can call 361-826-2978 or click here.