Why Instacart is expected to send $60 million in refunds to customers

Instacart will pay $60 million in refunds to consumers under a proposed settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.

Consumers who were charged for Instacart+ memberships without giving express informed consent will be eligible for refunds.

Under a proposed settlement, Instacart is also required to stop misleading customers about delivery costs, refunds and its subscription service.

The FTC alleges that Instacart falsely advertised “free delivery” on first orders while still charging mandatory service fees. Regulators also accused the company of misleading customers with claims of a “100% satisfaction guarantee,” saying shoppers who experienced late or poor service were often offered small credits instead of full refunds.

While Instacart denies the FTC’s allegations, it agreed to the settlement.

"We’ve reached a settlement with the FTC to resolve questions they have raised about our services and our membership program," The company said in a statement. "To be clear, though: We flatly deny any allegations of wrongdoing by the agency, and we believe the foundation of the FTC’s inquiry was fundamentally flawed."

A judge still needs to sign off on the settlement.