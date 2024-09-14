DirecTV and Disney reach a deal to restore ESPN, ABC and other networks

DirecTV and Disney have reportedly reached a deal that will bring back channels like ABC and ESPN to the satellite provider — just in time for college football.

The two companies had put customers in a blackout for nearly two weeks because they could not agree on fees and bundles. Now, they've agreed to "market-based pricing."

The new agreement also offers up Disney's streaming services (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+) on a la carte basis with select DirecTV packages.

DirecTV said Disney-owned channels should immediately return to customers while they finalize a multi-year contract.

The companies released the following joint statement:

“Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration, DIRECTV and Disney are giving customers the ability to tailor their video experience through more flexible options. DIRECTV and Disney have a long-standing history of connecting consumers to the best entertainment, and this agreement furthers that commitment by recognizing both the tremendous value of Disney’s content and the evolving preferences of DIRECTV’s customers. We’d like to thank all affected viewers for their patience and are pleased to restore Disney’s entire portfolio of networks in time for college football and the Emmy Awards this weekend.”

Earlier this week, DirecTV filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission claiming that Disney had not negotiated in good faith after pulling its programming.