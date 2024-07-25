Watch Now
7-Eleven's Japanese owners to give chain a big makeover in the US

The company dates itself back to 1927 in Dallas, Texas — later expanding to multiple other U.S. states before being bought by a Japanese investment group as it grew internationally.
7-Eleven's Japanese owners are expected to give the convenience chain a big makeover in the U.S. by offering more fresh food items, and an updated look and feel. (Scripps News)
A 7-Eleven location in Thailand offers a wide variety of products
The company 7-Eleven dates itself back to 1927 amid humble beginnings in Dallas, Texas, with its "C-Store." The company, widely known through many parts of the world today, called that store the "world's first convenience store."

Today, 7-Eleven's new owners, SEJ Asset Management & Investment Company — owned by Seven-Eleven Japan Co., Ltd — feel the company's U.S. locations need a makeover. And with some supply chain issues sorted out, that's what is expected to happen soon.

The company said some U.S. locations will soon have a significant change in their look, feel and product offerings, along with a rebranding that includes a certain Japanese flair.

Some customers could see much more of an emphasis on fresh sandwiches, fried chicken, sushi, and desserts in the menu offerings, too, rather than things like hot dogs and slurpees. CEO Ryuichi Isaka said the supply chain issues had to be worked out before making any major updates.

"We believe that we need to change our business model from one that relies on gasoline and cigarettes to one in which customers choose us based on our products,” Isaka told Bloomberg. “The key to this change is fresh food.”

