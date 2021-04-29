Watch
Buc Days

Actions

WATCH LIVE: Blue Angels arrive in Corpus Christi

items.[0].videoTitle
news
U.S. Navy's Blue Angels
Posted at 9:47 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 11:06:24-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Blue Angels will be arriving in Corpus Christi later this morning in preparation for their appearances at Buc Days.

You can watch that arrival by the U.S. Navy's Flight Demonstration Squadron right here when they arrive.

As part of Buc Days, the Blue Angels will be featured during The Wings Over South Texas Air Show that is a part of Buc Days.

The Blue Angels will fly over the bayfront on Saturday and Sunday.

The air show will start at 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education