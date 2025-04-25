Traffic advisory for the duration of the 2025 Buc Days celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — City crews are preparing for the Buc Days Rally Night Parade, which kicks off on Saturday, April 26, and will close several streets in the area.

Residents will be restricted from parking or viewing from the Leopard Street bridge and side streets intersecting with the parade route.

The following streets will be closed from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, April 26, in support of the parade:

Up River Road, between Nueces Bay Boulevard and Palm Drive

Palm Drive, between Comanche Street and Leopard Street

Buddy Lawrence Drive, between Antelope Street and Leopard Street

Waco Street, between Antelope Street and Mestina Street

Mestina Street, between Waco Street and Staples Street

Shoreline Boulevard (south side), between Taylor Street and Coopers Alley

The City of Corpus Christi has prepared a list of road closures and parking restrictions. For the duration of the Buc Days celebration, beginning on Saturday, April 26, and continuing to Tuesday, May 13, the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic:

Shoreline Boulevard, from Palo Alto Street to Dead End (including Barge Dock)

Resaca Street, from Shoreline Boulevard to Chaparral Street

Water Street, from Resaca Street to Fitzgerald Street

Fitzgerald Street, from Shoreline Boulevard to Water Street

Hughes Street, from Chaparral Street to Mesquite Street, and Mesquite Street to N Broadway Street

For more information on Buc Days and to view a complete schedule of events, please visit www.bucdays.com.