Some Buc Day’s parade floats being designed in Dallas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Buc Days’ Illuminated Night Parade will feature floats sponsored by the mayor and CITGO. The company working on their floats is Lone Star Parade Floats in Dallas.

Roby Watts is one of the people working on the floats and said he has been working for Lone Star Parade Floats for about 15 years since it is his family’s business.

Watts said it takes about a week to do the mock-up drawing of the float with an iPad and get it approved by the customer. Then it takes another two to three days to finish decorating the float.

Watts said they’re adding a few special effects to the floats this year like LED lights that are synchronized to music and said all of their foam sculptures are hand-carved and hand painted. “Each carving usually takes about half a day to a day on the average prop and then it takes about two days to actually glitter them,” Watts said.

Watts said last year Lone Star Parade Floats worked on the design for the CITGO float but Buc Days was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, so they never got to decorate the float.

“Because of COVID things got put on hold so this year we got that plan back out to do the CITGO float and then they called about a week later and said they wanted a float for the mayor,” Watts said.

KRIS6 and our sister stations Action 10 News and Telemundo Corpus Christi will also have a float in the parade as well featuring reporters from all of the stations.

