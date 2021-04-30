Can't find Buc Days parking? Try the 'Park & Shuttle'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After over a year of events being canceled and postponed, the Coastal Bend is more than ready to return to a beloved tradition, Buc Days.

While parking is usually a nightmare when attending any popular event, parking woes this time around may be even greater. That's why Corpus Christi's Regional Transportation Authority has got you covered.

CCRTA will be offering free 'Park & Shuttles' from Whataburger Field to the Buccaneer Days festival along four designated stops. Find the schedule and map provided by CCRTA below..

Times:



Thursday, April 29th – Friday, April 30th: 5:00pm – 12:00am

Saturday, May 1st – Sunday, May 2nd: 12:00pm – 12:00am

Thursday, May 6th – Friday, May 7th: 5:00pm – 12:00am

Saturday, May 8th – Sunday, May 9th: 12:00pm – 12:00am

Locations:



Whataburger Field Parking Lot – Port, past Sam Rankin

Whataburger Field Parking Lot – Port, approaching N. Tancahua

Hurricane Alley Parking Lot – Port, past N. Tancahua

Brewster St. @ American Bank Center Turnaround

Facial coverings will be required at all stops and on-board shuttles.