Buc Days traffic plan outlined for downtown Corpus Christi and surrounding areas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The City of Corpus Christi is preparing for the 85th Buc Days Carnival and Rodeo which runs from Thursday, May 4, through Sunday, May 14.

This year Buc Days will include a rodeo, carnival, parades, concerts, shopping, and many other attractions.

"The Wings Over South Texas Air Show has also been added to the lineup. In anticipation of the large crowds, the city will be implementing a traffic plan to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians," said city officials.

Due to expected heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic, city officials recommend that residents plan their trip to Buc Days ahead of time. Organizers also suggest using park-and-ride shuttle services and following signage that will help guide festival goers through the area.

"Residents should expect delays as routes leading to the event areas may be limited or altered," said city officials.

Residents are encouraged to use the Port Avenue exit to access the Stripes Carnival, the Children’s Parade, and other events held at the American Bank Center.

According to organizers, parking lots near the vicinity of the American Bank Center will be available for visitors of the Buc Days events to park their vehicles for $10.

"Visitors also have the option to park at Whataburger Field for $10 and use the free shuttle service to and from the parking lot to attend the Carnival and American Bank Center," added city officials.

A ride-share option will also be available to the public. Information regarding parking options and schedules are found online at https://bucdays.com/festival-grounds/#parking.

GETTING TO THE STRIPES CARNIVAL – May 4 thru May 14

Via Northbound SH-286 (Crosstown Expressway), motorists are urged to use the “Staples St, Bayfront, and Leopard St” exit to access the Buc Days Carnival and events at the American Bank Center.



Via Southbound IH-37, motorists are urged to exit at Port Avenue to access the Buc Days Carnival and events at the American Bank Center.

Via SB US-181(Harbor Bridge), motorists are urged to use the Twigg Street exit or Port Avenue exit.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

In conjunction with the Stripes Carnival, Wings Over Texas Air Show, Rally Night Parade, and Buc Children’s Parade, motorists should take the following parking restrictions and street closures into consideration. “NO PARKING” areas will be enforced on the days and times listed for each event.

The following locations will be designated as “NO PARKING ZONES”, at all times, from Saturday, April 29, to Sunday, May 14:

Palo Alto Street, from Water Street to Chaparral Street (NO PARKING, north side only)



Palo Alto Street, from Chaparral Street to Mesquite Street (NO PARKING, south side only)

Shoreline Boulevard, Power Street to Palo Alto Street (NO PARKING, north side only)

The following location will be designated as “FEDERAL COURTHOUSE ONLY PARKING ZONE”, at all times, from Saturday, April 29, to Thursday, May 4:

Shoreline Boulevard, IH 37 to Power Street (Federal Courthouse Only Parking, north side only)

The following locations will be designated as “NO PARKING ZONES” and will also be closed to vehicular traffic from Saturday, April 29, to Tuesday, May 16:

Shoreline Boulevard, from Palo Alto Street to Dead End (including Barge Dock)



Resaca Street, from Shoreline Boulevard to Chaparral Street



Water Street, from Resaca Street to Fitzgerald Street



Fitzgerald Street, from Shoreline Boulevard to Water Street



Hughes Street, from Chaparral Street to Mesquite Street, and Mesquite Street to N Broadway Street

Buc Days/ KRIS 6 News

WINGS OVER TEXAS – May 6 and May 7 at 12:00 p.m.

Public and private viewing for the Wings over South Texas Blue Angels air show will be provided along Shoreline Drive from Palo Alto to Coopers Alley. Shoreline Boulevard, between Palo Alto and IH 37, will be designated as a “No Parking Zone," and enforcement will begin on Friday, May 5, at 5:30 p.m.

Shoreline Boulevard, between IH 37 and Coopers Alley, and all side streets from IH 37 to Coopers Alley will be designated as ”No Parking Zone," and enforcement will begin on Saturday, May 6, beginning at 12:00 a.m. (midnight).

In conjunction with the Wings Over South Texas Air Show, the following street closures will be established:

Shoreline Boulevard, between Palo Alto and IH 37 (Friday, May 5 by 5:30 p.m.)



Shoreline Boulevard, between IH 37 and Coopers Alley (Saturday, May 6 by 4:00 a.m.)

All side streets that intersect Shoreline Boulevard between IH 37 and Coopers Alley will be closed to thru traffic. Local access will be provided to businesses in the area. Access to the Peoples Street T-Head, Lawrence Street T-Head, and Coopers Alley L-Head will also be provided during these events.

RALLY NIGHT PARADE – May 6 at 8:00 p.m.

The parade will take the following route:



Begin at Chaparral Street and Hirsch Street intersection

Continue on Chaparral Street to IH 37

Right on IH 37 to South Shoreline Boulevard

Right on South Shoreline Boulevard to Kinney Street

Right on Kinney Street to Chaparral Street intersection

Continue on Agnes Street to Staples Street

Right on Staples Street to Leopard Street

Right on Leopard Street to Tancahua Street

The Parade breakdown will happen in parking lots located off Tancahua Street and Comanche Street

All side streets, within a block or more on each side of the parade route, will be designated as “No Parking Zones,” and enforcement will begin on Saturday, May 6, beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Street closures on side streets that intersect with the parade route will be in place by 4:00 p.m. in most locations.

The following locations will be closed by 6:00 p.m. unless the Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) directs the closure to happen sooner in the interest of public safety for pedestrians:

IH 37, between Mesquite Street and Water Street



Chaparral Street, between Hirsch Street and Belden Street

After all street closures are in place, motorists entering the Downtown Area via IH 37 will be redirected onto Mesquite Street. The public is urged to use the Port Avenue exit to access the carnival and parking at Whataburger Field once street closures are in place and during the Rally Night parade to access the Stripes Carnival and lots at Whataburger Field. Access to the parade route and surrounding streets will be limited if arriving after street closures are in place.

Parade viewing in any form will also be prohibited within the intersection of an emergency lane and the parade route. CCPD will monitor and control access across all intersections along the parade route that are designated as emergency lanes.

The following streets will be designated as “Emergency Lanes”, and the public should clear the streets and intersections by 7:15 p.m.:

Hughes Street, from Chaparral Street to N Broadway Street

Palo Alto Street, from Shoreline Boulevard to Mesquite Street

Belden Street, from Mesquite Street to Palo Alto Street

Water Street, from Coopers Alley to Born Street

Kinney Street, from King Street to Alameda Street

Comanche Street, from Alameda Street to Tancahua Street

Laredo Street, from Staples Street to Alameda Street

Tancahua Street, from Comanche Street to Antelope Street

For more information on Buc Days and to view a complete schedule of events, please visit www.bucdays.com.

