Buc Days hopes food innovation will be its bread and butter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a round of ring toss, or if you’re just waiting in line to get on one of the roller coasters, there’s food all around you. Some more savory than others.

“Funnel cake and lemonade and corn dogs," said carnivalgoer Cierra Knight. "Those are my top three.”

Fried, spicy, sweet, and refreshing.

This year, Buc Days has added more layers to its 10-day festival with new exhibits such as Treasure Island.

“To really heighten the experience for people," said Buccaneers Commission President CEO Johnny Phillipello. "We added concerts to the rodeo. We brought back BBQ on the bay. In a way that its sustainable and can raise money for scholarships.”

But it's also leveling up its food options, and adding more flavor to the Coastal Bend's premiere event.

“The most popular item that we got right now is Mexican street corn," said carnival manager Todd Robertson, "but we also dress it up with hot Cheetos.”

After brainstorming what food to serve at this year’s carnival, a Philly cheesesteak sandwich came to mind.

“You start with a big basket of fries," Robertson said. "Fresh out the fryer, take it over to the grill, load it up with some Philly meat on there. Put some grilled onions and peppers on top.”

When Buc Days comes to an end, Phillipello said the entire commissioners board reevaluates what more they want to add to the Buc Days experience.

“Next year we’re excited to bring back the US Navy Blue Angels to be a part of this,” he said.

For anything else, though, we’ll have to wait and see.