Watch
Buc Days

Actions

South Texas Air Show set to continue for Saturday

VIP ticket holders given chance to switch to Sunday
items.[0].image.alt
Mike Salazar
U.S. Navy's Blue Angels will be coming back to Corpus Christi during the Wings Over South Texas Air Show May 1-2, 2021.
U.S. Navy's Blue Angels
Posted at 10:18 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 11:25:10-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Wings Over South Texas Air Show is still scheduled for Saturday, but the Buccaneer Commission has been watching the weather conditions.

Because of that uncertainty, the commission has announced that all Saturday May 1 VIP tickets are now good to be used at Sunday, May 2’s event.

The event is not being canceled at this time on Saturday. But event organizers say they want to provide their VIP ticketholders the option at this time.

The VIP ticket will be good only one of the two days (May 1 or May 2, 2021).

The commission says it will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education