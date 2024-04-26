With a passion for building up young leaders in the Coastal Bend, the Buc Days Commission provides a scholarship that develops opportunities through the Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program. The six-month program begins yearly in December and culminates in May during the Buc Days Festival.

Seniors from surrounding counties (Aransas, Bee, Duval, Goliad, Jim Wells, Kennedy, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio and Victoria) with GPAs of 3.0 or higher are eligable to apply. From over 100 applications, 20 high school seniors are chosen based on academic standing, extracurricular activities, community outreach, and an interview and essay competition.

Participants attend customized sessions focusing on the development of personal relationships and public speaking. These skills are then used in industry tours and service projects.

Based on the participant's attendance, background, and final project presentation, scholarships are distributed directly to the university or college participants who are attending.

All scholars who successfully complete the Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program will receive an equal scholarship amount of $3,500. In addition to the $3,500, the male and female scholars with the highest overall scores in program participation, engagement and project presentation will receive an additional $4,000 scholarship.

Scholarships for 2024 Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program total will be $82,000.

