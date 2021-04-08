Bryan PD: One person dead, several injured after shooting at Bryan business

BRYAN, TX — One person is dead and several people are injured after a shooting at a Bryan business by an employee.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers were called out to 350 Stone City Drive.

Bryan PD says there are seven victims. One person was found dead at the scene. Four people were transported to CHI St. Joseph in Bryan in critical condition. One person was taken to CHI in College Station with minor injuries.

Confirmed 7 victims: 1 deceased. 4 transported in critical condition to CHI St. joseph in Bryan. 1 minor injury transported to CHI In CS. 1 medical related to the incident. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 8, 2021

The seventh victim was taken to the hospital due to an asthma attack, but was not injured in the shooting.

The suspect had left the business by the time officers arrived.

Around 3:30 p.m. on FM 39 near Iola, a DPS Trooper was shot while attempting to arrest the suspect.

The Trooper was life-flighted to St. Joseph's Hospital in Bryan. He is in serious condition but stable. He was sent into surgery for his injuries.

A DPS Trooper was shot while pursuing an individual suspected of being involved in the shooting in Bryan. He remains in serious but stable condition. 💙🙏🏼 — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) April 8, 2021

Sources say the Trooper is alert and talking.

The suspect was taken into custody. Authorities say he is an employee at the business. A motive is unknown at this time.

Suspect is in custody. He Is an employee of the business. The motive is unknown at this time. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 8, 2021

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

Nearby Jane Long Intermediate School was placed under lockdown, but it has since been lifted.

Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement.

"I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect.”

