Bridal, tuxedo shop manages to thrive after rough 2020 start

Laredo natives Carla Reyes and Gaurav Jaggi opened Oh My Dress in 2020.

“It was tough at first, because there was nothing,” Jaggi said.

No Proms. No Quinceañeras. No weddings.

But as things began to reopen, business began to pick up.

“We’re excited,” Jaggi said. “We were hoping to see this back in 2020, but we had to wait a few years. It was a tough battle, tough climb. It was like going up a hill, but now I feel like it's getting better.”

Reyes and Jaggi said opened their bridal and tuxedo shop at 4821 Shopping Way in Corpus Christi in order to bring some locally curated selections to the Coastal Bend.

“Well, we, together, felt like it needed something, some spice to the town,” Jaggi said.

And word is getting around. One of the things the couple takes pride in is their customer service.

“In a big box store, they just have the same styles for them,” Reyes said. “And we wanted something different, something beautiful, so that they can feel beautiful in the dress.”

They hope that’s what separates them from bigger competition.

“ ‘Cause we’re here, so we get to interact with them, have a chance to actually be a part of their event,” Reyes said.

They’ve also taken feedback from clients and applied it in order to grow their business.

“We took some advice,” he said. “It's been a hit so far. Everything that they’ve said -- we brought the shoes and jewelry for them, and they come back.”

They hope that the selections they offer will keep customers from heading to other cities for their events.

“Why travel when you can shop local?” Jaggi said.