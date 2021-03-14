Menu

Watch
Breaking News and Alerts

Actions

Saturday night fire in Aransas Pass destroys two homes

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS 6 News
burned house.png
burned house.png
Fire.jpg
Posted at 9:18 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 16:25:29-04

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Fire crews battled a massive fire Saturday night causing major damage to two homes in Aransas Pass.

The fire started around 8:00 p.m. at one house being rented on the 800 block of South Bay Rd. Shortly after, the fire spread to a vacant home nearby.

Fire units from Aransas Pass, Rockport, Ingleside and Portland were all on the scene working to contain the flames. Nobody was injured but both homes were completely destroyed.

The Aransas Pass Fire Department does not know what caused the fire, but said strong winds caused it to spread from one house to another.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education