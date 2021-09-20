Watch
CCPD responds to a deadly shooting at convenience store

Ayers Stripes shooting
Posted at 5:20 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 19:59:43-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are currently investigating a deadly shooting at a convenience store.

The shooting happened at business near the intersection of Horne Road and Ayers Street just after 4:40 p.m. Monday.

Police said one person was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The gunshot wound victim later died at the hospital.

Senior Officer Gena Pena, with the Corpus Christi police department, said, "As of right now there is no one in custody."

Our news video journalist reports multiple CCPD officers are at the scene and have setup a crime-scene perimeter.

