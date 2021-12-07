A Partnership is helping some of the areas youngest students get vaccinated

An area partnership between the City-County Health District and the Corpus Christi Independent School District has made vaccination clinics available for the districts youngest students.

According to the Center of Disease Control, since mid-October, children between the ages of five to 11 have experienced more than 8,300 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and nearly 100 deaths. Emergency authorization was recently given to the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.

The partnership has allowed CCISD to offer vaccine clinics at 15 of its elementary schools. It's a move parents like Mark Limon are taking advantage of.

"I want to make sure they're protected. My granddaughter already caught it once and I don't want it to spread through out my family."

It's just another measure CCISD is taking to keep kids healthy and hopefully keep kids in the classroom.

Veronica Sisk, the director of CCISD Student Health Services says, "Since we came back from Thanksgiving break this is an opportunity for all of our younger students to get vaccinated."

As of Monday December, 6, over 75 students have taken part in the vaccination clinics. The next clinic is happening Tuesday December, 7 at Barnes Elementary School from 3pm to 6pm.

