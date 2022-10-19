Boiler safety concerns in Nueces County Courthouse/Jail addressed by Govind officials

In a 6 investigates follow-up, we spoke with the president of Govind, the third-party company hired to certify the boilers at the Nueces County Courthouse.

Last week, 6 investigates dug into potential safety concerns with those boilers.

After a meeting was held between contractors, LAN, ABM, Govind and county engineer Juan Pimentel, our team caught up with the president of Govind engineering Oscar Martinez.

"The best thing that occurred today was communication, the status of the project, identifying areas that need to be presented to the commissioners court so public works knows the condition of the project and how we can complete it as quickly and efficiently as possible."

Martinez tells us that the safety concerns 6 investigates brought to light may be mitigated by documentation provided by ABM, the contractor on the project.

However, that documentation has not yet been provided. Until that documentation is provided, they cannot certify that there are no safety concerns.

"I think it's fair to say I can't unequivocally say there are not safety issues or that there are safety issues to be honest with you," Martinez said.

Nueces County commissioners will receive a full briefing on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. 6 Investigates will have more updates as they are made available.