Bi-District playoff high school football scores

Nov 10, 2022

5A-DI Score Medina Valley 14 Veterans Memorial 70 5A-DI Score Southwest Legacy 34 Miller 70 5A-DII Score Gregory-Portland 64 Mission Veterans Memorial 6 5A-DII @ FB Hornet Stadium Flour Bluff 0 Roma 0 4A-DI @ Beeville Calallen 0 Beeville 0 4A-DI @ Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium in Gregory-Portland Port Lavaca 0 Alice 0 4A-DI @ Freer Buckaroo Stadium Tuloso-Midway 0 Pleasanton 0 4A-DII Score Sinton 49 Grulla 7 4A-DII Score Orange Grove 35 Raymondville 21 4A-DII @ Bishop West Oso 0 Bishop 0 4A-DII @ Cabaniss Stadium Port Isabel 0 Ingleside 0 3A-DI @ Buc Stadium Vanderbilt Industrial 0 Falfurrias 0 3A-DI @ Odem London 0 San Diego 0 3A-DII @ Jourdanton Poth 0 George West 0 3A-DII @ Seguin Taft 0 Comfort 0 3A-DII @ Mathis Pirate Stadium Hebbronville 0 Natalia 0 2A-DI Score Ben Bolt 14 Refugio 66 2A-DI Score Freer 19 Three Rivers 62 2A-DII Score Rocksprings 50 Agua Dulce 20 2A-DII @ Poteet Woodsboro 0 Bracket 0

