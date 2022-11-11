Bi-District playoff high school football scores
Highschool football scores for Bi- District Playoffs
By:
Larissa Liska
Naidy Escobar
Posted at 9:54 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 23:55:51-05
|5A-DI
|Score
|Medina Valley
|14
|Veterans Memorial
|70
|5A-DI
|Score
|Southwest Legacy
|34
|Miller
|70
|5A-DII
|Score
|Gregory-Portland
|64
|Mission Veterans Memorial
|6
|5A-DII
|@ FB Hornet Stadium
|Flour Bluff
|0
|Roma
|0
|4A-DI
|@ Beeville
|Calallen
|0
|Beeville
|0
|4A-DI
|@ Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium in Gregory-Portland
|Port Lavaca
|0
|Alice
|0
|4A-DI
|@ Freer Buckaroo Stadium
|Tuloso-Midway
|0
|Pleasanton
|0
|4A-DII
|Score
|Sinton
|49
|Grulla
|7
|4A-DII
|Score
|Orange Grove
|35
|Raymondville
|21
|4A-DII
|@ Bishop
|West Oso
|0
|Bishop
|0
|4A-DII
|@ Cabaniss Stadium
|Port Isabel
|0
|Ingleside
|0
|3A-DI
|@ Buc Stadium
|Vanderbilt Industrial
|0
|Falfurrias
|0
|3A-DI
|@ Odem
|London
|0
|San Diego
|0
|3A-DII
|@ Jourdanton
|Poth
|0
|George West
|0
|3A-DII
|@ Seguin
|Taft
|0
|Comfort
|0
|3A-DII
|@ Mathis Pirate Stadium
|Hebbronville
|0
|Natalia
|0
|2A-DI
|Score
|Ben Bolt
|14
|Refugio
|66
|2A-DI
|Score
|Freer
|19
|Three Rivers
|62
|2A-DII
|Score
|Rocksprings
|50
|Agua Dulce
|20
|2A-DII
|@ Poteet
|Woodsboro
|0
|Bracket
|0
