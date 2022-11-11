Watch Now
Bi-District playoff high school football scores

Highschool football scores for Bi- District Playoffs
Posted at 9:54 PM, Nov 10, 2022
5A-DIScore
Medina Valley14
Veterans Memorial70
5A-DIScore
Southwest Legacy34
Miller70
5A-DIIScore
Gregory-Portland64
Mission Veterans Memorial6
5A-DII@ FB Hornet Stadium
Flour Bluff0
Roma0

4A-DI@ Beeville
Calallen0
Beeville0
4A-DI@ Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium in Gregory-Portland
Port Lavaca0
Alice0
4A-DI@ Freer Buckaroo Stadium
Tuloso-Midway0
Pleasanton0
4A-DIIScore
Sinton49
Grulla7
4A-DIIScore
Orange Grove35
Raymondville21
4A-DII@ Bishop
West Oso0
Bishop0
4A-DII@ Cabaniss Stadium
Port Isabel0
Ingleside0

3A-DI@ Buc Stadium
Vanderbilt Industrial0
Falfurrias0
3A-DI@ Odem
London0
San Diego0
3A-DII@ Jourdanton
Poth0
George West0
3A-DII@ Seguin
Taft0
Comfort0
3A-DII@ Mathis Pirate Stadium
Hebbronville0
Natalia0

2A-DIScore
Ben Bolt14
Refugio66
2A-DIScore
Freer19
Three Rivers62
2A-DIIScore
Rocksprings50
Agua Dulce20
2A-DII@ Poteet
Woodsboro0
Bracket0
