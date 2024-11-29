Bell'Aroma Cafe expands to the Southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While you're out scoring some deals after Thanksgiving, neighbors in the Coastal Bend hope you’ll remember the small businesses in your neighborhood.

One such local gem is Bell’Aroma Cafe, which has recently expanded with a second location on the south side of Corpus Christi. We caught up with the owner, Monica Mangiarulo, to learn how supporting one local business can create a win for the whole community.

After the success of its first location in downtown Corpus Christi, Bell’Aroma Cafe decided to open a second spot, blending a unique combination of Italian and Mexican cuisines. Monica says the expansion was a long time in the making.

“We’ve been working since July in here, getting it ready. There were a lot of setbacks, a lot of tears, but I’ve learned a lot through this process,” Monica shared.

Despite the challenges, she believes the experience has taught her valuable lessons, which will help as they look to expand further in the future.

This expansion is more than just business growth; it’s a culmination of a long-held dream for Monica and her husband, John Mangiarulo.

The two first met in Chicago when John was working at a pizzeria, and Monica was a student. Their connection was immediate.

“I thought she was kinda cute,” John recalled with a laugh. “Hopefully, she thought the same about me.”

That spark eventually led to their union. Bell’Aroma Cafe was created as a result of the couple's work ethic and love for food and family. “Bell Aroma is named after our daughter, Isabella,” John explained. “We got married, had our first child... and then we started our journey with the cafe.”

Monica, reflecting on the origins of their cafe, said, “Originally, we had this coffee shop when we were younger, my husband and I, in Chicago.”

Over the years, their experience grew, blending their love for food with their deep-rooted Italian and Mexican cultures. “We always try to put that Italian spice with a pinch of Mexican, and that just makes it better,” Monica said. The result is a menu that offers the best of both worlds, with offerings ranging from Italian espresso drinks to mouth-watering paninis and freshly baked pastries.

One of the standout items on their menu is the panini, especially the brisket panini. John highly recommends trying it right away to fully enjoy the crunch that makes it special. “You gotta eat it here, or as soon as you walk out the door, you’ve gotta get that crunch.”

To mark the opening of their new location, Bell’Aroma Cafe celebrated with a lively grand opening event. Local leaders gathered to show their support, and even Hollie Weaver, owner of Stingers Coffee, a competing coffee shop in the area, was there to offer her encouragement. Hollie, who understands the importance of supporting local businesses, shared her thoughts: “Supporting local keeps the money here, keeps the jobs here, and brings the community together.”

Monica and John’s story is one of community, perseverance, and passion. They are just two of many small business owners in the area working to make a difference. Monica hopes that people will continue to support not just Bell’Aroma, but all local businesses. “Please keep supporting not only me but every single local coffee shop, small restaurant, and mom-and-pop shop. Please go out and support them,” she urged.

The Mangiarulos, like many other small business owners in the Coastal Bend, believe that when you shop local, you’re not just buying a product; you’re supporting families, creating jobs, and strengthening the community as a whole. So, this holiday season, while you’re out grabbing deals and gifts, consider stopping by a local business like Bell’Aroma Cafe. Your support will go a long way in keeping the neighborhood vibrant and thriving.

