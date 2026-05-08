Wisconsin veteran bikes 250 miles to honor wounded warriors on America's 250th anniversary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A De Pere mother and Army veteran is among a team of wounded veterans biking hundreds of miles to honor their sacrifice and celebrate the nation's history as America marks its 250th anniversary.

Jena Smith joined the Army at 26 years old, with two children at home and a clear sense of purpose.

"I feel like I was put here to help people, and that was the best way I felt I had to help people," Smith said.

Wisconsin veteran bikes 250 miles for Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride

When asked about balancing military service with raising two kids, Smith reflected on what drove her forward.

"Yeah it was definitely hard, but my end goal was to show them that we can do anything that we try," Smith said.

Five years into her service, a training accident cut her career short. Smith has since undergone 10 bone surgeries, the most recent in 2024.

"I was not in a great place when I got out of the military," Smith said.

The Wounded Warrior Project, a nonprofit that supports injured veterans nationwide, stepped in to help.

"From the time I contacted them, they were there," Smith said.

The organization introduced Smith to a recumbent bike — a style of bicycle that offered her a way to ride without the pain and balance concerns that had kept her off traditional bikes.

"Being able to be on a bike, and not worry, like, am I going to fall off, feel painful afterwards. It was excellent, like it just felt good," Smith said.

Smith now participates in the annual Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride, which brings veterans from across the country together for an extended bike ride.

"Just being with people like you, same experiences as you. It's a good experience," Smith said.

This year's ride carries extra significance. The full route spans 1,000 miles from Florida to New York City. Smith and a team of 20 veterans will cover 250 of those miles, riding from Norfolk, Virginia, to Washington, D.C.

"It's America's 250-year birthday, like that's big," Smith said.

Smith described the upcoming journey with a sense of adventure.

"This is going to be an experience. I'm thinking like Forrest Gump experience," Smith said.

The 250-mile stretch is the farthest she has ever ridden, but Smith said the mission makes every mile worthwhile.

"We're showing that we're pushing on, we're pushing forward," Smith said.

For Smith, the ride is also a chance to give back to the organization that changed her life.

"It's almost like a god-send. Like literally. They changed my life," Smith said.

The Wounded Warrior Project offers a range of programs for injured veterans, from equine therapy to mental health retreats.

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