Two organizations founded in Corpus Christi remain powerful reminders that local action drives national change

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two organizations born in Corpus Christi helped lay the groundwork for civil rights progress across the United States — and as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, their work continues.

While many Americans associate the civil rights movement with leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. or John Lewis, change was already taking root in South Texas long before those nationwide movements gained momentum.

"I mean there were signs that said no Mexican allowed, barber shops and beauty shops and restaurants were segregated," Nick Adame, LULAC Council 1 President, said.

In 1929, leaders gathered in Corpus Christi to form the League of United Latin American Citizens, better known as LULAC.

Nearly two decades later, Dr. Hector P. Garcia founded the American GI Forum after Hispanic veterans returned home from war only to face discrimination.

"They didn't have an education, they didn't have a job, they didn't have any money, so and of course he experienced discrimination in his own life," Cecilia Garcia Akers, Dr. Hector P. Garcia's daughter, said.

Both organizations went on to challenge segregation, advocate for voting and education rights, and help shape civil rights policy across the United States. Today, their impact can still be felt — from courtrooms to classrooms.

"These organizations are important because they help establish uh uh dignity for humanity, equality in education and housing in the workforce," Dr. Nick Adame, LULAC president, said.

Inside the archives at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, that history is preserved page by page.

"These became the historical point in which civil rights became very important in Texas as well as across the United States," Lori Podolsky, Director of Special Collections and Archives at TAMU-CC, said.

For many families, that history is personal. Mariella Jauregui says the Hector P. Garcia Memorial Foundation Scholarship changed the course of her life.

"Had I not gotten that scholarship, I don't know if I would have continued," Jauregui said.

Now a teacher herself, Jauregui says representation matters.

"Growing up in school I didn't really feel represented… When I learned about him, he represented everything that I am," Jauregui said.

As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, leaders say the fight for equality that started in Corpus Christi is far from over.

"LULAC stands for commitment to the United States. That commitment is the same as it was then," Adame said.

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