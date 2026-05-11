Route 66 winds through Arizona's small towns, history, and the American dream

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Arizona's stretch of Route 66 is more than a road. It's a living archive of the American experience, winding through small towns, ghost towns, and landmarks that have outlasted the highway's own near-disappearance from the map.

When Interstate 40 bypassed communities like Valentine, Williams, and Seligman, the towns didn't just lose traffic — they lost their lifelines.

"When they bypassed Williams, everything went down. It stopped. Not only did the government bypass us, they didn't put mileage signs out on I-40 saying Seligman 20 miles, Seligman 30 miles. Yeah, Seligman was forgotten," said Myrna Del Gadillo.

Del Gadillo said her father, Angel, started the movement to keep Route 66 and the small towns along it alive.

"He says, You know what? I think we need to make Route 66 a historic highway. If we make it a historic highway, the government will have to put it back on the map," Del Gadillo said.

The historic Route 66 designation put signs back on the road. While the small towns didn't return to what they once were, they learned to adapt and lean into the history of the American road trip.

For many travelers, the road is deeply personal. Michelle Roo from California last visited Route 66 in Arizona when she was 4, traveling with her family.

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"This is the road that my mother, when she left Oklahoma and moved to spend her whole life in California, this is the way she came," Roo said.

Others are experiencing the route for the very first time. Richard and Lisa Allison described what they found along the way.

"Oh wow, just a landscape we've never seen before. The beauty and, and, uh, fantastic people. Yeah," Lisa Allison said.

Arizona's stretch of Route 66 offers a wide range of landmarks — from the Petrified Forest and Meteor Crater to old ghost towns. Neon signs and old diners dot the route, and standing on the corner in Winslow, Arizona remains iconic. Travelers have long gazed at the universe from the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff.

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"One of the last major research projects done with this particular telescope in the 1960s was mapping the moon," said Ruben, a character travelers encounter along the route.

But the story of Route 66 in Arizona isn't only one of nostalgia and milkshakes.

In Kingman, there's a reminder of the route once traveled and the harsh reality of the road to the American dream. For some, Arizona was simply a stopping point. For others, it meant striking it rich in Oatman, Arizona, where gold once drew prospectors from across the country. With the original prospectors long gone, the burros that roam Oatman today remind visitors of the town's storied past and how chasing the American dream was far from the easiest road to travel.

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