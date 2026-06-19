Naval Air Station Corpus Christi trains aviators protecting America's skies on its 250th birthday

As the United States marks 250 years of independence, one layer of military strength has become perhaps the most vital: the defense of American skies.

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is home to two of the five primary flight training squadrons in the country — both advanced training squadrons — and serves as a training hub for the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and international partners.

NAS Corpus Christi trains the guardians of America's skies

"Here alone we are doing so much for air dominance for our country in Corpus Christi, Texas. Beyond these gates, that protection is a top priority. We house two of the 5 primary training squadrons. We have both the advanced training squadrons here. We work with the Navy, the Marine Corps, the Coast Guard, our international partners. So there's just so much going on," Swersky said.

The station's history runs deep. Flight training has taken place there since World War II, producing naval aviators who have served in the fleet and carried out missions on behalf of the nation.

From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History

Among those who trained at the station: President George H.W. Bush, who became the youngest pilot to come out of the program; astronauts John Glenn and Neil Armstrong; and television personality Bob Barker.

"The history of this is rich, right? We've done flight training since World War II here, getting naval aviators through this pipeline to the fleet and then doing the heroic actions that our nations ask of us," Swersky said.

From the Doc McGregor Collection courtesy of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History

While the public image of flight training often conjures thoughts of fighter pilots, the mission at Corpus Christi is broader.

"Top Gun did a really good job of getting everyone excited about fighter aircraft. Here is the birthplace of some of the greatest aviators in the entire world. We're preparing them for any single thing that they could go do, whether that be our fighter pilots. I myself am a B-22 pilot, so an assault support pilot, so it could really be anything that they go to from here," Swersky said.

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Marine pilot and flight trainer Captain Roberto Swersky said the work comes down to team and purpose.

"It comes back to that team mentality. We're all part of the same team here. We might have come here on different boats. We're in the same ship now. So for me it's just about getting to give back to this country that's given me so much," Swersky said.

Under instructors like Swersky, the station continues to shape the next generation of military aviators — warriors and leaders trained to be ready at a moment's notice.

"You don't know if you're going to be, you know, called in a week to go deploy. Called next week to start your training as a new student naval aviator, and you don't know in life when your number is going to be called up, but you have to be ready for that opportunity," Swersky said.

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