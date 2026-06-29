JIFFY Mix: How a Michigan flour mill became a household name born from the Great Depression

Nearly 100 years ago, a woman peered into a boy's lunch box and saw a biscuit so bad it changed American baking forever.

That moment — and the product it inspired — is the origin story of JIFFY Mix, the iconic "little blue box" made by Chelsea Milling Company in Chelsea, Michigan, about 15 miles west of Ann Arbor. Today, JIFFY's corn muffin mix is the No. 1 dry grocery item in the country, and the company's products are sold around the world.

JIFFY Mix: A Michigan staple born from the Great Depression

The mill got its start in Chelsea in 1901, when Harmon Samuel Holmes entered the flour milling business — back when Main Street was still a dirt road and the horse and buggy was the primary mode of transportation. Future generations of the Holmes family carried the business forward.

It was Harmon's daughter-in-law, Mabel White-Holmes, who created the recipe that would define the brand.

"At the time it was all scratch baking," President and CEO Howard S. Holmes II said.

Holmes said his great-grandmother had some of her son's friends over and noticed what one of the boys had brought for lunch.

"She saw what she is said to have described as a white hockey puck of a biscuit. And that was the light bulb moment. She said, 'Look we run this flour mill. What if we made a product that was so easy, anybody could do it?' And, so, that was the birth of Jiffy Mix," Holmes said.

WXYZ Detroit

The first prepared baking mix sold to the public — just add milk — launched in April 1930, in the midst of the Great Depression. Mabel would go on to become president of the company and help the JIFFY brand become a household name.

The JIFFY Mix brand grew significantly after the corn muffin mix launched in 1950, taking the company from a regional to a national manufacturer — with no traditional TV or print advertising. Growth was driven entirely by word of mouth.

Today, JIFFY offers 14 retail products. Holmes confirmed the corn muffin mix remains the top seller.

"As number one," Holmes said. "By a mile."

The company added high-speed automated, vertical form, fill and seal packaging equipment for its retail business over a five-year modernization process. Walking through the facility, it's a striking sight to see the same product that stocked pantry shelves for generations rolling down a modern conveyor belt.

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"It's been doing that for almost 100 years," Holmes said.

In 2004, Chelsea Milling Company expanded into the food service business, selling in bulk under the CMC trademark around the world. Customers include airlines, cruise ships, restaurants, bars and the U.S. Navy. Food service now accounts for roughly half the company's business, which led to the construction of a new warehouse in 2022.

"Airlines, cruise ships, restaurants, bars, the Navy is one of our customers," Holmes said. "Something we're very proud of, of course."

The company's retail warehouse also sees extraordinary demand around the holidays.

"If you were to come here in November, this whole warehouse will turnover in about a week," Holmes said.

The R&D department is also looking ahead. Culinary Manager Maggie Piker showed off the company's newest product during a taste test.

"So these are our Hot Honey Pizza Muffins made out of our newest mix — Hot Honey Corn Muffins," Piker said.

The new flavor delivers a sweet and spicy kick.

Chelsea Milling Company employs 362 people, some of whom have worked there for more than 40 years. Holmes credits the team for making it all possible.

The company is nearly finished with a modernization phase at the plant — but Holmes said one thing isn't changing: the iconic blue and white box and the recipes inside it.

The Hot Honey Pizza Muffins recipe, made with the new Hot Honey Corn Muffin Mix, is available at jiffymix.com.

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