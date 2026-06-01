Hillsborough County middle schoolers write letters to the future in time capsule project

Eighth graders at Shields Middle School in Hillsborough County are writing letters to students they will never meet — sealing their words inside a time capsule set to be opened in 50 years, on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Teacher Teresa Dixon said the project gives her students a chance to leave a record of what life is like today.

Shields Middle School students seal letters in 50-year time capsule

"Hopefully in 50 years the students that are reading the letters can really get a glimpse of what it was like 50 years prior," Dixon said.

The students said they are writing about everything from their daily routines to their friendships.

"I'm just writing, basically asking them and telling them, uh, how it is now," one student said.

"I wanna tell them about my time here at Shields Middle School," another student said.

"I'm just writing about how cool, uh, I am and how my friends are cool and how my girlfriend is cool," a third student said.

Principal Deanna McCann said the project has sparked bigger conversations among her students about the future.

"They're very excited and they're actually talking about like, oh, in 50 years, where am I gonna be? How old will I be? Some of the students were talking about, oh, they'll be grandparents, maybe they'll have grandkids that are at the school," McCann said.

One student had a more lighthearted take on what the years ahead might bring.

"I bet you I'm gonna be wrinkly. Uh, you could see my cheekbones," the student said.

When the students read their letters aloud, the range of voices and personalities came through clearly. One student addressed future classmates directly.

"Dear Shields students of 2076, when you're reading this, I'll be 64," the student read.

"When you read this, I'll probably be a grand grandpapa," another read.

A student who signed her letter as Kat offered a mix of celebration and curiosity.

"This is Kat from Shields Middle School, if it's still called that now. First, I want to say happy anniversary. 300 years. It's pretty cool," she read.

Her letter also touched on the small details of everyday life in 2026.

"In the morning I wake up between 6:30 and 7 a.m. no relation to the 6/7 trend. That was stupid and parentheses," she read.

"You and I still use abbreviation like IDK or LOL," she continued.

"I hope things turn out all right. I am curious to know about how things are in the future," another student read.

Dixon said watching her students share their letters was a meaningful moment.

"I'm glad to have this opportunity, honestly for them," Dixon said.

The students themselves seemed to already have a sense of what advice they would want future readers to carry forward.

"Chase your dreams. There's really nothing that will stop you, and if it does stop you, move it out of the way," one student said.

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