Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales stands as a symbol of immigrant legacy and American ideals

The bells at Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales don't just ring — they tell a story. A story that begins thousands of miles away with Edward Bok, a young immigrant searching for opportunity.

Bok arrived in America from Holland with little but became one of the most influential editors in the country. David Price, president of Bok Tower Gardens, said the vision behind the landmark was rooted in a lesson Bok carried from childhood.

Bok Tower Gardens celebrates immigrant legacy and American ideals

"He was from Holland and his grandmother when he was leaving Holland said make you the world a bit better or more beautiful because you've lived in it. So his entire life, he worked and making things better and more beautiful," Price said.

Bok designed the garden to bring beauty and wildlife together, guided by a personal philosophy about how a life well-lived should end.

"He believed in three stages of life. One is you get your education and then you work hard and then you make a lot of money, get power and then you retire and then you work to give it away and make the world better. And this was his gift to the American people," Price said.

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In 1929, thousands made their way down dirt roads to witness the dedication of Bok Tower Gardens, when President Calvin Coolidge stood at the site — marking a moment that put this quiet part of Florida on the map.

"To have a president come down from Washington and dedicate the gardens was a really big deal and some of the newspapers said there were 60,000 people who tried to get up here," Price said.

Now, as America celebrates 250 years of independence, the historic landmark serves as a reminder that the country has always been shaped by those who came here and chose to give back.

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"It celebrates the role of immigrants in building America. Edward Bok was an immigrant, and all the workers who worked on the tower were all immigrants and so it was a way of making America stronger," Price said.

From the tower's music to the gardens below, Bok's message of gratitude, opportunity, and hope still resonates with those who visit.

"It's just a symbol that anything is possible, no matter where you're from and Edward Bok did exactly that with this beautiful reminder," visitor Skylar Mann said.

A legacy rooted in one man's journey and a reminder of the ideals that continue to shape America.

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