America 250: Veterans of the USNS Corpus Christi Bay Return to South Texas for Their Final Reunion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the waters of the South China Sea, one ship carried no fighter jets and fired no missiles.

But the USNS Corpus Christi Bay became one of the most important weapons America had.

Originally built as the Navy seaplane tender USS Albemarle, the vessel was transformed in 1965 into the world's first floating aircraft repair depot. Renamed after the city of Corpus Christi, the 538-foot ship was outfitted with 32 specialized repair shops and staffed by nearly 400 Army technicians.

As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, a group of Vietnam veterans returned to Corpus Christi to honor a ship that carried the city’s name and played a unique role in American military history.

Former crew members of the USNS Corpus Christi Bay gathered in South Texas for what organizers say was their final official reunion. The event included a memorial service aboard the USS Lexington Museum and a visit to the Corpus Christi Army Depot, where many of the soldiers trained before deploying to Vietnam.

For the veterans, the reunion marked both a celebration and a farewell.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Steven Nye, who served as a Specialist 5 and worked as both a medic and the ship’s barber. “This brings us all together, so not to have it next year, it’s bittersweet. We will come together somehow though.”

The USNS Corpus Christi Bay was unlike any other vessel in the military.

Its mission was to repair helicopters and aircraft components as close to the battlefield as possible during the Vietnam War.

At a time when helicopters such as the Bell UH-1 Iroquois had become essential to combat operations, damaged parts often had to be shipped back to the United States for major repairs, a process that could take months. The Corpus Christi Bay dramatically shortened that timeline by allowing technicians to overhaul engines, rotors, hydraulics and other critical systems just off the coast of South Vietnam.

Veterans estimate the ship helped return more than 4,000 helicopters to service during the war.

Ted Rosolowski, who served as a medic aboard the ship from 1970 to 1971, said the mission was unlike anything else in the Army.

“We were unique because we were an Army unit stationed on a sea vessel,” Rosolowski said. “We serviced over 4,000 broken helicopters that needed repairs, and we were very proud of that.”

He went on to say some of his strongest memories came from humanitarian missions known as MEDCAPs, where soldiers traveled to Vietnamese villages to provide medical care.

“The people were beautiful, especially the kids,” he said. “It was total fun.”

Ed Langville, an aircraft electrician from Baltimore, said he and his fellow electricians repaired rescue hoists used on medevac helicopters.

“That was a job with a lot of pride because it saved lives,” Langville said.

For many veterans, the reunion was about reconnecting with shipmates they had not seen in more than half a century.

Nye said he recently reconnected with Rosolowski after nearly 57 years.

“It’s been like yesterday when we meet again,” Nye said.

Langville said two of the electricians he worked with in Vietnam were among those attending the reunion.

“Dale was my mentor when I first boarded the ship, and Jerry was my roommate,” Langville said. “To see them after 55 years is just amazing.”

The decision to end official reunions was a practical one.

Rosolowski said many former crew members are now in their late 70s and 80s, and long-distance travel has become increasingly difficult.

“We’re all getting much older,” he said. “We’re dying at an increasingly rapid rate. Many of us are becoming infirm with mobility problems, and traveling long distances is getting very difficult.”

Still, the veterans said the friendships they built aboard the ship will continue.

“The internet helps now,” Rosolowski said. “Back then, it was telephones and letters.”

Returning to Corpus Christi carried special significance because the city played a central role in the ship’s story. In January 1966, residents welcomed the newly renamed vessel during a celebratory visit to its namesake port before it departed for Vietnam.

“The people of Corpus Christi were proud of this ship, which bore the name of their city,” a military documentary about the vessel noted.

Nye said he believes this was the only place the final reunion could be held.

“This was the only place to have it,” he said. “To come back for our last one is very special that the city opened their arms and welcomed us to come back.”

As America marks 250 years since the signing of the United States Declaration of Independence, the veterans say their generation’s service is part of the ongoing story of preserving the nation.

“I think it’s people like us that kept it together and made it strong,” Nye said.

Rosolowski echoed that sentiment, recalling the words of John F. Kennedy.

“Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country,” he said.

For a few critical years during the Vietnam War, the USNS Corpus Christi Bay served as a floating workshop, repairing the helicopters that carried American troops into battle and brought the wounded to safety.

For the men who served aboard her, the ship remains a powerful symbol of innovation, duty and the enduring bonds of military service.

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